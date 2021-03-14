Create
NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat ready to part ways with Avery Bradley, Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard in order to land LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs is being pursued by multiple teams ahead of the trade deadline day
San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge's name has dominated the NBA trade rumors of late. The latest reports suggest that the Miami Heat are willing to part ways with multiple superstars to secure the services of Aldridge.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

"Miami has also dangled veterans Avery Bradley, Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard to match salaries as part of a trade package for San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge, league sources told HoopsHype. The Heat would also have to add another minimum contract such as either Chris Silva or KZ Okpala and draft pick compensation to make a trade worthwhile for San Antonio."

Ever since Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich announced that LaMarcus Aldridge and the franchise have decided to end their partnership, suitors have been quick to work out potential ways to land the 35-year old veteran.

Aldridge is currently on a $24 million expiring deal, but this doesn't seem to faze the likes of the Miami Heat, who are willing to go all in.

NBA Trade Rumors: How can LaMarcus Aldridge help the Miami Heat?

LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs
Although LaMarcus Aldridge is evidently on the decline in terms of his skills as a basketball player due to age, he still has a wealth of experience on his side. While the Spurs might not see him fitting into their plans anymore, he could be a perfect pick for a team like the Miami Heat.

LaMarcus Aldridge is a decent post-defender and rebounder and can also shoot from long-range to give the Miami Heat a boost on both ends of the floor. He could be a vital cog in the playoffs and even form a lethal partnership with Heat big-man Bam Adabeyo on the frontcourt. The Heat can also take some pressure off Jimmy Buttler and Adabeyo to give them the desired results through signing him.

If LaMarcus Aldridge is used in the best possible way by the Heat management, he could provide much-needed depth and allow the two superstars to take the occasional rest. The fact that he is on an expiring deal also gives the Miami Heat financial flexibility for next season.

Published 14 Mar 2021, 23:03 IST
