The NBA Free Agency saw another almighty contract extension on Tuesday when Giannis Antetokounmpo decided that he would stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. Having given their best efforts throughout the offseason to make him stay, the franchise was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief when the Greek superstar signed his contract extension. In the latest NBA Trade Rumors however, it has been suggested that the Bucks had prepared for the scenario in which Giannis may have left the team.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks had surveyed options if Giannis Antetokounmpo had wanted to enter free agency

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the discussions regarding his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks has been one of the focal points of this year's offseason. NBA Trade Rumors had suggested that he was leaving and could have formed a super team with LeBron and AD. This was all before finally the story was broken to the news that he would be staying in Milwaukee.

Over the last few years, the national media constantly talked about Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving Milwaukee like it was an inevitability. Enjoy this victory lap, Bucks fans! — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) December 15, 2020

However, NBA Trade Rumors are now suggesting that the Milwaukee Bucks were prepared to listen to calls about Antetokounmpo had the power forward wanted to become a free agent. In a report by Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Bucks would have considered taking offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo had he suggested that he would wait and see what his future held in next year's free agency.

That decision would have made a lot of sense for the Bucks. Had Giannis waited to see what this season held for the franchise and his expectations were not met, Milwaukee could be sure he would have left. In the NBA Trade Rumors, it was also said that if instead Giannis Antetokounmpo had agreed he would stay if the Bucks were to reach a Conference Finals, the Bucks may have taken their chances in the hope of a future deal with the 26 year-old.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it known that he desperately wants to win a championship and that his personal accolades will mean little if not backed up by a ring. In the past, his team has tried their best but has always fallen short.

This season could be different, however. The Bucks' front office has made significant efforts to bolster their roster in the offseason, bringing in Jrue Holiday who is a certain upgrade on Eric Bledsoe as an elite defender and more prolific scorer. Furthermore, alongside Holiday, Milwaukee brought in D.J. Augustin who will add depth to the point guard position and used their draft picks to bring in shooters.

With these moves, the Bucks have certainly improved their floor spacing and scoring potential, an aspect of the Miami Heat's game they struggled against in the NBA playoffs. Now that Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying, the franchise will be very expecting another successful regular season with hopes of improvement in the postseason.