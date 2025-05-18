  • home icon
  NBA Trade Rumors: Mock deal sees Lakers make massive Joel Embiid acquisition, leading to Austin Reaves' forced departure

NBA Trade Rumors: Mock deal sees Lakers make massive Joel Embiid acquisition, leading to Austin Reaves' forced departure

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 18, 2025 14:33 GMT
NBA mock trade lands Joel Embiid on Lakers and sends Austin Reaves to 76ers (Image Source: Getty)
NBA mock trade lands Joel Embiid on Lakers and sends Austin Reaves to 76ers (Image Source: Getty)

If the Philadelphia 76ers make Joel Embiid available, one can expect the LA Lakers to be linked with the 2023 MVP. NBA trade rumors suggest the Lakers are looking for a center, and if it's a "top-tier" big man, they are open to moving one of their core pieces, Austin Reaves, per LA Times' Dan Woike's recent report.

Embiid hasn't found the success expected in Philadelphia. Despite his successful individual seasons, he failed to break the 76ers' Eastern Conference finals jinx. Embiid has had multiple co-stars in that stretch, including Ben Simmons, James Harden, Paul George, and an internally developed talent like Tyrese Maxey, but hasn't propelled the team to achieve significant success.

Embiid's injury issues haven't helped either. He's been held by an ailment in every postseason since 2022. Over the past two years, Embiid has played a combined 58 games because of a persistent knee injury. This season, he played 19 games, resulting in the 76ers failing to make the playoffs despite Paul George's addition to their core.

With a $55.2 million contract next year and a three-year $192.9 million extension that kicks in before the 2026-27 season, the 76ers have plenty to think about the franchise's direction with Embiid as the centerpiece.

They have also landed the No. 3 pick in the draft and have intriguing young assets like Tyrese Maxey, 24, and Jared McCain, 21, who they can build around. A hungry team like the Lakers lurking around could grant the 76ers their best chance to get significant value in return for Embiid, whose stock has dropped because of his injuries and unavailability.

Here's how a potential trade could materialize between the teams if the 76ers are open to moving Joel Embiid.

NBA Trade Rumors: Mock deal sends Joel Embiid to Lakers in exchange for Austin Reaves in 3-team trade

Because of the Lakers' lack of draft assets and tradeable contracts outside of Austin Reaves, they could look for a third team to facilitate a deal for Joel Embiid. The Brooklyn Nets could be an ideal trade partner. They have a key piece like Nicolas Claxton, who could entice Philadelphia as its next starting center.

Meanwhile, the Nets' incentive to engage in this deal could be the key role players LA can offer and crucial draft capital. The Nets can retain them or flip them for picks in another deal.

Here's how the three-team trade sending Joel Embiid to the Lakers and Austin Reaves to the 76ers could look:

Lakers get

  • Joel Embiid
  • 2025 second-round pick (#35 via 76ers)
  • 2026 second-round pick (from Nets via Hawks)

76ers get

  • Austin Reaves
  • Dorian Finney-Smith (player option)
  • Nicolas Claxton
  • 2030 first-round pick swap (via Lakers)
  • 2031 first-round pick (via Lakers)
Nets get

  • Rui Hachimura
  • Gabe Vincent
  • Dalton Knecht
  • Adem Bona
  • 2028 first-round pick (from 76ers, via Clippers)

The Lakers get two seconds from the 76ers and Nets for parting ways with their best role players in this deal. Meanwhile, the 76ers get two first-round picks (one swap) from the Lakers. Philadelphia moves the first-round pick from the Clippers in 2028 to secure Claxton's services.

While Embiid is undoubtedly one of the best centers in the NBA when healthy, his injuries have tanked his value, and it's unlikely that he fetches more than two firsts from a team. With several other contenders already boasting decent depth in their frontcourt, the Lakers could be their only realistic trade partners willing to risk this move.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
