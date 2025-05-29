The LA Lakers and New York Knicks might engage in a blockbuster trade that would help them cover each other's flaws. The Lakers crashed out in round one because of their lack of defense and depleted center depth.

On the other hand, the Knicks are likely heading out of the conference finals because of a lack of offense outside their top three scorers, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby. New York needs more shot creation from other players, but as presently constructed, not many players provide the team that luxury.

Meanwhile, the Lakers boast more reliable scoring options at the top, with Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves as their three best players. All three have their weaknesses on defense, but with a well-rounded roster, LA can overcome the issue, especially if it adds more juice on that end.

That said, the Knicks and Lakers can emerge as potential trade partners this summer. New York has the defensive depth it can swap with LA's offensive depth in a trade centered around Josh Hart and Rui Hachimura.

NBA Trade Rumors: Mock trade between Lakers and Knicks centered around Rui Hachimura and Josh Hart

Rui Hachimura was the fourth option on the Lakers this season. He averaged 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds, shooting 50.9%, including 41.3% from deep. In the playoffs, the Japanese forward was one of the most consistent role players for LA, averaging 14.8 ppg and 4.6 rpg, shooting 48.4% from 3.

Hachimura thrives better when he can work in the post in isolation, but playing with dominant ball-handlers like Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves limits his opportunities on offense. Hachimura also guards the same positions as Doncic and James in the wings spot, potentially making him expendable this summer. LA needs a better rebounder and versatile defenders around its big three.

Meanwhile, Josh Hart averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 52.5%, including 33.3% from 3. In the playoffs, his numbers dipped slightly as he scored 12.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg and 4.7 apg, shooting 48.5%, including 40.0% from 3.

Hart eventually lost his spot in the starting lineup amid a rough conference finals series against Indiana. He's managed only 8.5 ppg and 3.3 rpg in five games, shooting 28.6% from 3. Hart is also averaging 2.3 turnovers as a secondary ball-handler and fourth option.

Due to the Knicks' lack of shot creators, he's forced to play a bigger role than his potential on offense, and it might not be feasible long-term.

Here's a trade that solves the Lakers and Knicks' issues with Rui Hachimura and Josh Hart, respectively:

Knicks get

Rui Hachimura

Gabe Vincent

Shake Milton

2025 2nd round pick via Wizards #40

2026 first-round pick swap via Lakers

Lakers get

Josh Hart

Miles McBride

Mitchell Robinson

Wizards get

Dalton Knecht

The Lakers and Knicks also swap Gabe Vincent and Miles McBride in this deal. McBride is extension eligible, and with New York committing significant money to Brunson, Towns, Anunoby and Bridges, it wouldn't be a surprise to see McBride moved. Vincent provides bench stability, offensive versatility and shooting. Milton would be a salary filler.

The Knicks secure the 40th pick in the draft from the Wizards and a 2026 first-round pick swap from the Lakers. Meanwhile, LA secures Robinson in this deal, along with Hart and McBride. Robinson fills the Lakers' void at center, and McBride would be a point-of-attack defensive presence in the backcourt.

To balance this trade for including Robinson, the Lakers negotiate with the Wizards and part ways with Dalton Knecht for the 40th pick, which was rerouted to the Knicks. Washington finished the season as the second-worst 3-point shooting team last year and can use a young shooter with upside.

