NBA Trade Rumors: Mock deal sees Warriors swing for Mark Williams despite Lakers snub, trade Jonathan Kuminga for 39% 3-pt shooter

The Golden State Warriors will be in the thick of the NBA trade rumor mill this offseason amid their search for a center and wing depth. The Warriors were knocked out in the second round in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Steph Curry was injured for the four games they lost, the Warriors' roster flaws were visible against a deeper Minnesota team.

Golden State was undersized and lacked the athleticism and footspeed to keep up with the Timberwolves. They need to get younger around their three stars, Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. With four first-round picks, a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade asset, and other prospects, the Warriors can significantly improve the roster.

The upcoming trade market could have intriguing options for the Mike Dunleavy Jr.-led front office. Two marquee names that could help them fill a void in the frontcourt are Nets forward Cam Johnson and Hornets center Mark Williams.

Johnson was one of the best role players being shopped at the deadline last season, and Williams nearly went to the Lakers before the Purple and Gold voided the trade. Not many contenders will likely go out of their way to acquire either player, but the Warriors might, considering their roster weaknesses.

Here's how a Johnson and Williams trade to the Warriors could materialize.

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors acquire Cam Johnson and Mark Williams in blockbuster trade

The Warriors remain aware of their aging stars and the importance of retaining their picks and young core over the next few years. While they do that, Golden State is also looking to improve. It's a tricky situation, but spending limited draft capital by maneuvering multi-team trades could work out well for the seven-time NBA champions.

Because of multiple assets like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, it makes the Warriors' life easy to save their picks for potentially an even bigger move down the line or simply retain them and build through the draft.

Here's how the duo could fit in a framework that helps Golden State land top-tier role players like Cam Johnson and Mark Williams at a low cost:

Warriors get

Cam Johnson

Mark Williams

Josh Okogie

Nets get

Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade)

2029 first-round pick (top-five protected)

Hornets get

Moses Moody

Trayce Jackson-Davis

2030 second-round pick (via Warriors)

The Warriors trade a 2029 first-round pick (top-five protected) to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for trading Kuminga after signing him to a four-year, $100 million contract. The 22-year-old has tremendous upside and fits the Nets' timeline. Golden State spends one pick but gets an experienced, high-IQ and two-way wing in exchange.

The Warriors also gamble on Mark Williams by trading for him, with veteran defensive wing Josh Okogie, for Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Moody and Davis have been solid for different stretches, but haven't found the consistency needed to thrive in the Warriors' system.

With Golden State acquiring Okogie in this trade, the Hornets get a future second-round pick. Williams, 23, and Okogie, 26, fit the two-timeline theory well and are better on-court fits instead of Moody and Jackson-Davis.

