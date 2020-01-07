NBA Trade Rumors: Multiple teams interested in Wizard's Davis Bertans, including the Lakers

What's the rumor?

A lot of teams have shown interest in Washington Wizards' sharpshooter, Davis Bertans. According to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, teams- the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks - have shown some interest in Bertans.

In case you didn't know...

Davis Bertan, who is in the final year of his contract with the Wizards, is a prolific scorer beyond the three-point line. He is not only a shooter but has some playmaking abilities as well.

Bertans has been excellent this season for the Wizards, albeit has been sidelined with a quad injury since 21st December. However, before the injury, he was averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 dishes, shooting at a rate of 44.9% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the three-point line.

The heart of the matter

We can expect Davis Bertans to return sometime around next week, and if the shooter can carry forward his numbers from where he left, he surely can lit some fire before the trade deadline.

Bertans' shooting abilities make him a requirement of a lot of teams. As reported before, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Atlanta Hawks have been in talks with the Wizards for Bertans. However, the Wizards' GM, Tommy Sheppard, has been clear in his communication before that they intend to keep Bertans for the future.

We have seen the business side of the NBA dominate the sentiments in the past, and if the same happens in Bertans' case, the Wizards can get a few critical assets after trading him. On the contrary, the teams around the NBA can fill their roster with a sharpshooter who can shoot from beyond the arc in the clutch situations.

Teams like Lakers will welcome him as a perimeter shooter who can give the additional push in the postseason and help them get the trophy this time around.

What's next?

Bertans' form after his return will fill a lot of gaps in the story. Meanwhile, the Wizards will look to improve their standings as they take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.