NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could target Chris Paul this summer

Chris Paul has been monumental for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season

The New York Knicks continue to be in a disarray after a disappointing run in the free-agent market last summer which was supposed to turn the fortunes of the franchise on its head. As a result, owner James Dolan has decided to build for the future and the outfit has some good young players amongst its ranks in addition to the impressive future draft pick stock.

Where the Knicks do lose out though, is in terms of a proper veteran presence who can not only take over in games but also nurture the up and coming players. That's where Chris Paul comes in and as per Frank Isola, the New York Knicks could well and truly trade for the experienced campaigner this summer.

The Knicks, according to NBA sources, have been gathering intel on All Star Chris Paul and could make a run at him this summer. Paul, 34, carries a huge contract but he’s had a resurgent season in OKC & is proven leader. (He was also once represented by...Leon Rose.) — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) March 5, 2020

CP3's renaissance with OKC

While Paul is nowhere close to averaging the numbers he was known for in his prime, it is his leadership and knowledge of the game that has seen the Oklahoma City Thunder flourish this season, especially late in games. Not only does he lead the NBA in clutch points this season, but CP3 also has the second-highest fourth-quarter plus-minus total in the league this term.

His value as a mentor and as the go-to guy down the stretch is apparent. However, Paul's contract continues to be an issue and with him not getting any younger, the New York Knicks need to make an informed move.