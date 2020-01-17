NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks have no interest in pursuing a trade for Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond has been strongly linked with a trade away from the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons entered the season with playoff aspirations, although the team currently sits 10th in the East with a 15-27 record and reports earlier this month suggested that they were looking to offload Andre Drummond. The New York Knicks were among the teams linked to the two-time All-Star, although Marc Berman of the New York Post believes that the Knicks have no interest in pursuing Drummond ahead of the trade deadline:

According to an NBA source, the Knicks have no interest in a trade despite a report the Pistons approached them about a deal — and it makes absolutely no sense to give up pawns for Drummond if he’s opting out.

Drummond was selected by the Pistons with the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, and the New York native has been a regular starter since his sophomore year. While his lack of a perimeter shot has often been called into question, Drummond has established himself as one of the NBA's most dominant bigs, and he is currently on course to lead the league in rebounds for the third time in four seasons.

Drummond has been among Detroit's best performers this season, and he would be a huge upgrade over the options currently available to the Knicks. However, the 26-year-old has indicated that he will opt out of the final year of his contract to enter free agency next summer, and it makes little sense for an out-of contention Knicks team to give up assets for a player that they could sign for free in six months time.

The Knicks will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, Drummond and the Pistons take on the Atlanta Hawks.