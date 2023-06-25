NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks land Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers 

Damian Lillard has been mentioned in trade rumors for years. We've read stories of him possibly heading to the LA Lakers and teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. We've also heard rumors of him taking his talents to South Beach and joining forces with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, who lost in the NBA Finals this year.

The superstar point guard could actually be traded by the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason. Portland recently drafted guard Scoot Henderson third overall in the 2023 NBA draft, which may signal the end of Lillard's tenure with the team.

James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a trade that sends Lillard to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and future first-round draft picks:

"Portland Trail Blazers Receive: G/F RJ Barrett, F Obi Toppin, G Immanuel Quickley, 2026 First-Round Pick (NYK), 2028 First-Round Pick (NYK), 2030 First-Round Pick (NYK)

"New York Knicks Receive: G Damian Lillard"

Piercey explained why the Knicks would do the deal despite already having a star point guard on the roster in Jalen Brunson:

"There’s an irony here. We’ve got Lillard moving away from a point guard – to join a team with another point guard. Only, this situation is substantially different. Brunson is a veteran and a proven NBA contributor. Lillard won’t be waiting for him to develop. Brunson has already arrived.

"The two should be able to co-exist as well. As two small guards, they may struggle defensively, but offensively, this works. Both Lillard and Brunson can shoot both off of the catch and the dribble. Luckily, the Knicks are anchored by one of the best defensive big men in the NBA. Mitchell Robinson can cover for plenty of the backcourt’s shortcomings."

Damian Lillard is one of the best shooting point guards in NBA history

Drafted by Portland back in 2012, Damian Lillard has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Weber State product has blossomed into arguably the greatest shooting point guard in NBA history not named Steph Curry.

Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game this past season. In New York, the seven-time All-Star would form a fun-to-watch backcourt duo with Jalen Brunson, who produced 24 ppg this year.

Lillard has never reached the NBA Finals during his career. Perhaps if he lands with the Knicks this summer, he can accomplish the feat next season.

