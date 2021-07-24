NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks looking to move up in 2021 Draft amid interest in Chris Duarte  

The New York Knicks are looking to build a strong foundation to become a perennial playoff contender, with the latest NBA trade rumors suggesting they are looking to move up the 2021 NBA draft.

The New York Knicks secured the 19th and 21st pick in the draft this year. They are looking to add more depth to their backcourt, and one prospect they are looking to acquire is the Oregon Ducks', Chris Duarte.

According to Ian Begley of SNY TV, the New York Knicks held a solo workout for Duarte on Friday as the team's coaches and evaluators watched him closely. Here's what the full report said:

"New York on Friday had Chris Duarte in for a workout and what's notable here is Duarte was solo for this workout.... That's significant because the Knicks given as recently as earlier this week had prospects in for group workouts... The idea that the Knicks wanted to see Duarte alone on Friday tells you a little bit about their level of interest in the Oregon guard. Duarter is widely projected to be taken ahead of where the Knicks currently sit at 19 and 21 in the first-round. But some agents with players projected to be taken in the lottery said the Knicks have potentially talked about moving up in this draft using trade assets. They expect the Knicks to continue to explore those avenues."

Chris Duarte averaged 17.1 points on 53.2% field goal shooting, including 42.4% from beyond the arc on 5.5 attempts per game last season for the Oregon Ducks in the NCAA Division 1 basketball tournament.

Chris Duarte’s Knicks workout today is solo, per SNY sources. NYK has worked out other prospects in group settings. So Duarte’s solo workout indicates NYK’s level of interest in him. Duarte’s projected to be drafted before NYK’s picks (19 & 21). @AdamZagoria 1st reported workout. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 23, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: How can Chris Duarte help the New York Knicks

Chris Duarte is a knockdown shooter and, at 24, is one of the older prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft. He can instantly feature in the New York Knicks rotation and can help them improve with their three-point shooting. He shot 42.4% from the three-point line last season on 5.5 attempts, which is a remarkable statistic to consider.

As per multiple scouting reports, Duarte is also a decent defender and has a great sense of awareness in the passing lanes as an off-ball defender. He also creates a ton of steals and deflections due to that. Duarte is also a respectable rebounder for someone who plays in the two. He averaged 4.6 rebounds per game last season.

These qualities suit the New York Knicks' needs for next season, which makes Duarte an enticing prospect for them to consider in the upcoming draft.

However, as Begley mentioned, he is projected to be picked way before the New York Knicks' current position in the draft, which is one of the major reasons they could look to use trade assets to move up and secure Duarte's services.

Are the Knicks looking to move up in the NBA Draft for Oregon's Chris Duarte?@IanBegley with more:https://t.co/jIL4INFW5e pic.twitter.com/KQ7mHXYfy2 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) July 23, 2021

