NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks still looking to improve roster with $18M remaining in cap space after a successful offseason

From the start of the offseason following the NBA bubble, it was clear that the New York Knicks, led by new head coach Tom Thibodeau, were looking to make some smart moves to bolster their roster. The NBA trade rumors, like every offseason, was dominated by news of multiple stars being linked with the most valuable franchise. However, unlike before, the Knicks front-office made some smart decisions in acquiring assets.

Just last week, the New York Knicks confirmed the signing of Austin Rivers, which still leaves them with $18 million remaining in salary cap space. Going by Tom Thibodeau’s recent comments, we can be certain that over the next few months, the New York Knicks will be in the market to further improve their young roster by filling positional gaps and adding veteran leadership.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks still looking to improve

New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks

Tom Thibodeau is focused on getting the New York Knicks back into the playoffs after a seven-year drought and believes they still have room to improve. He said:

"I think improving your club never ends. So for me, I'm focused on the players that we have here. And I think Leon [Rose’s] job and the front office is every day to look at what opportunities we do have. Obviously, we can use the cap space to get a player. We can trade. There's a lot of things that we can do, and I don't think that ever stops."

For the time being, coach Thibodeau is getting to work with his young roster. The New York Knicks are the fourth-youngest team in the NBA; they do not have a player over 30.

Obi Toppin, the New York Knicks' first-round draft pick in this year's draft, and the other new signing will have a chance to prove themselves. The Knicks believe they will be able to use their youthful roster to their advantage due to the shortened 72-game coronavirus season. They believe that their younger players will impose their athletics and high energy against opponents.

If things do not work, the Knicks and their president, Leon Rose, will look for opportunities to improve their young roster with their remaining cap space. When asked if the New York Knicks could make a trade before the season opener on December 23, they mentioned that anything was possible.

Coincidently, the Knicks will be up against the Indiana Pacers and two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo, who has been all over the NBA trade rumors this offseason.