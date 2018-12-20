NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans are considering making a trade for J.R. Smith

Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

What's the story?

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to make additions before the trade deadline as they chase a playoff spot, and the team is reportedly targeting a defensive-oriented swingman.

Jordan Brenner of The Atlantic is now reporting that the team has drawn up a list of trade targets which includes Stanley Johnson, DeMarre Carroll, Kent Bazemore and most notably, J.R. Smith.

In case you didn't know...

J.R. Smith is a 33-year-old shooting guard who has played an important role in the Cleveland Cavaliers success over the last few years. Before joining the Cavs, Smith had been a reserve for most of his career, although the veteran found a starting spot with the Cavs, and last season he averaged 8.3 points, 1.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 28.1 minutes per game.

Smith does not become a free-agent until 2020, although the Cavs have agreed to let the veteran find a new team, after the shooting guard criticized the franchise's management, and publicly stated his desire to be traded.

The heart of the matter

The New Orleans Pelicans are evidently desperate for new additions and a move for J.R. Smith could make sense. Out of team's list of trade targets, Smith would be the easiest to acquire due to the Cavs willingness to give him up. The guard would also help the Pelicans on both ends, so Smith could prove to be a good fit as the Pelicans chase a postseason appearance.

What's next?

Next up for the Cavaliers is a trip to the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors, while the Pelicans will face the Lakers at Staples Center

