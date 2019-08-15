NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers could consider trading Tobias Harris

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 32 // 15 Aug 2019, 03:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tobias Harris signed a new long-term deal with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this summer

What's the rumor?

The Philadelphia 76ers endured a mixed offseason, as the franchise lost Jimmy Butler and J.J. Redick, but managed to bring Tobias Harris back on a five-year, $180 million contract. Many Philadelphia fans were happy to see Harris return after the franchise failed to convince Butler to stay, although Bleacher Report believes that the Sixers may be open to trading the 27-year-old due to his colossal salary:

Philadelphia massively overpaid its trade deadline acquisition so as not to lose him for nothing. Even with Harris serving as a quality contributor, the 76ers should start looking for trade partners as early as this season.

In case you didn't know...

Harris has enjoyed solid spells with the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons, although his move to the LA Clippers back in 2018 propelled his status in the league. Over 87 appearances, Harris averaged 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while also shooting 43% from beyond the arc.

Harris earned a move the Sixers ahead of the February trade deadline, although the forward struggled to reach his previous heights in Philadelphia, averaging 18.2 points and 7.9 rebounds over 27 regular-season appearances.

The heart of the matter

Bringing back Harris made sense for the Sixers after the team lost Butler, although there is no doubting the fact that the team would have preferred to retain the former.

Harris' fit in Philadelphia remains questionable, and the front office will be expecting the forward to live up to his All-Star potential this season. However, if he fails to do so, it won't be surprising to see Harris shopped ahead of the trade deadline.

What's next?

The Sixers will tip off their season on Oct. 23, at the Wells Fargo Center against the Boston Celtics.