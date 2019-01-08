NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers refusing to enter Jimmy Butler trade talks

Jimmy Butler only joined the Philadelphia 76ers towards the end of 2018

What's the rumor?

ESPN reported last week that Jimmy Butler was challenging the Philadelphia 76ers management methods and offensive system. In light of this, reports are now emerging that Butler is attracting interest from teams around the NBA. Despite this, Bleacher Report is stating that while the Sixers have received calls about the 29-year-old, they are currently not interested in discussing a trade:

An opposing team has already called to ask if this latest blowup means Butler might be on the market, according to league sources. This, as rumors swirl around NBA circles that the Sixers, spooked that Butler will bolt when he becomes a free agent this summer, are contemplating dealing Butler before the trade deadline. The team has never considered dealing Butler, according to league sources. But it's worth noting that the vultures around the NBA, often willing and eager to sow discord, have emerged.

In case you didn't know...

Jimmy Butler was drafted with the 30th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls. Despite not being a high prospect, Butler quickly proved his doubters wrong and replaced Derrick Rose as the Bulls star player.

The 29-year-old eventually moved to the Timberwolves in 2017, although he eventually fell out with the franchise and in November, Butler was traded to the Sixers in return for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Šarić and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

The heart of the matter

Butler has impressed during his time in Philadelphia, although he is once again proving to be a disruptive force in the locker room. The Sixers are currently just three games back from the top of the East standings, and after all the drama surrounding Markelle Fultz, the team will want to avoid a further distraction. Ultimately, Butler's contract expires in the summer and the Sixers may need to trade away their All-Star.

What's next?

The 76ers will look to continue their recent strong form as they take on the struggling Washington Wizards tomorrow night.

