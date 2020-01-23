NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers targeting Bogdan Bogdanovic and Robert Covington

Tristan Elliott Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020

Robert Covington is among the players that the Sixers are interested in signing

What's the rumor?

At the halfway point of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers sit a disappointing 5th in the Eastern Conference standings and the team is expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline. In recent days, the likes of Derrick Rose and Alec Burks have been mentioned as potential trade targets, although WIP's Jon Johnson is reporting that the Sixers are focused on completing deals for Bogdan Bogdanovic and Robert Covington:

Per NBA source, Sixers are currently focusing on Bogdan Bogdanovic, & Robert Covington as potential deadline acquisitions.

Source says Sixers have been firm on who/what is, and isn’t not available in return. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) January 22, 2020

In case you didn't know...

Bogdan Bogdanovic was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 27th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, although his rights were subsequently traded to the Sacramento Kings. After spending an additional three years in the EuroLeague, Bogdanovic finally made his NBA in 2017, and he has since established himself as a key player for the Kings. Over 32 appearances this season, the 27-year-old has averaged 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per contest - while also shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Covington went undrafted back in 2013, although the small forward eventually signed for the Philadelphia Sixers after impressing in the G-League. Covington was a starter during his four seasons with the Sixers, although he was traded to Minnesota back in November 2018 as part of the deal for Jimmy Butler. The 29-year-old has made 42 appearances so far this season, averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.7 steals.

The heart of the matter

The Sixers are in need of upgrades ahead of the deadline, and Bogdanovic and Covington would be excellent additions. With the Kings and Timberwolves also seemingly out of playoff contention, a path to a deal shouldn't be too difficult - although Philadelphia will be wise to move early as Bogdanovic and Covington are likely to attract interest from other contending teams.

What's next?

The Sixers will be looking to extend their winning streak to five games this evening as they take on the Toronto Raptors.