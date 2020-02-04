NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns engage in talks with Detroit Pistons for guard Luke Kennard

Luke Kennard could potentially team up with Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly engaged in discussions to land Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard. As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Kennard could be traded for Jevon Carter, Elie Okobo and a first-round pick.

One of the reasons why the Pistons are motivated to do this deal is to obtain the future Phoenix first-round pick, which could be as soon as the 2020 NBA Draft. Detroit is struggling to find tradeable assets but Kennard could be the player that gets them a significant return.

Possible package gaining traction for Kennard, per sources: Jevon Carter, Elie Okobo and a first-round pick. Suns imagine Kennard as a 30 minute-plus per game floor spacer to complement Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre, Jr., and Ricky Rubio. https://t.co/1iw2iqPmq2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2020

The Suns travel to Detroit on Wednesday which could potentially fuel up the trade talks ahead of the Feb 6 deadline day. They view him as a player who could complement the likes of Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Ricky Rubio while coming off the bench and providing valuable minutes.

Kennard's NBA career so far

Pistons landed Kennard with the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The guard was having his best season to date averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 assists while shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc. His excellent record from the free throw line only adds to his trade value. Things were looking good before an injury to his knee halted his progress. His consistency from downtown and improved playmaking ability would make him an ideal fit for Phoenix.

The Suns are currently 12th in the Western Conference and only 5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot. Despite a strong start to the season, Phoenix has struggled. The addition of Kennard could be the final piece of the puzzle for them to make their first playoff appearance since 2010.