NBA Trade Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers risk losing Damian Lillard if they start 2021-22 NBA season poorly

The Portland Trail Blazers run the risk of losing star point guard Damian Lillard if they do not get off to a good start under new coach Chauncey Billups, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"I think there’s going to be a light going into this upcoming NBA season on the future of Damian Lillard and if Portland gets off to a rough start, like, I’ll tell you guys this if they’re not improved under Chauncey Billups this year, they risk losing Damian Lillard long term," Charania reported.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been bounced out in the first round in four of their past five playoff runs. Despite having a generational talent like Damian Lillard at the helm, the Blazers have consistently underperformed in the postseason.

During the recent offseason, Lillard expressed his frustration towards the franchise for not doing enough to give him a fighting chance at an NBA title.

With Ben Simmons' future at Philadephia 76ers still up in the air, the Sixers front office is expected to have Damian Lillard on its radar for a potential trade in the future.

How will Damian Lillard fit in with the Philadelphia 76ers if a trade does happen?

Lillard is a six-time All-Star.

Damian Lillard is a bonafide superstar. There is no doubt over the kind of leader he is and he generally backs it up with his performances on the court.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in dire need of an anchor that can steady their rocking ship and lead them to playoff success. Down the stretch, if Ben Simmons' trade value plummets further, the Sixers could package him in with a bunch of picks and players to land Lillard.

Not only will Lillard add veteran playoff expertise, his calm demeanour could potentially rub off on the entire roster. With Lillard handling backcourt duties and crunch scoring, a massive load will also be taken off of Joel Embiid's shoulders.

Lillard, for his part, could taste postseason success in Philadelphia unlike anything he has ever managed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

