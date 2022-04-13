NBA Trade Rumors: Rival players believe Miami Heat headliner will leave the franchise if the team fails to do well in playoffs

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that rival players believe Jimmy Butler could leave the Miami Heat if their postseason doesn't go well.

Butler recently had an altercation with Heat coach Eric Spoelstra and veteran star Udonis Haslem during a game.

Butler has been with Miami for three years and has been a near-perfect fit as their leader. He won the Eastern Conference title with them in 2020 but failed to achieve any success the following year, as the Heat endured a 4-0 first-round series loss against the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Miami Heat finished as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but that doesn't guarantee them a trip to the NBA Finals. The playoff scenario in the East is as competitive as ever, so they will face difficulties in repeating their successful run from 2020.

The latest reports by The Athletic's Joe Vardon suggest that rival players speculate Butler will demand a trade if the Heat fail to achieve playoff success. Here's what Vardon's report said (h/t Heat Nation):

“Rival players speculated that Butler, worn down by the demands of Heat ‘culture,’ could seek a trade if it doesn’t work out this spring."

NBA Trade Rumors: Can Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler make a deep postseason run?

The Miami Heat have one of the most well-balanced rosters around the league. They added veterans like Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker, who have fit in extremely well within their culture and their playing style. Additionally, Tyler Herro has stepped up big time, averaging 20.7 points per game.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have continued to deliver the goods at a high level as expected. And the bench unit seems much stronger than it was over the last two years. These factors bode well for Miami if it is to make a deep push in the playoffs.

The Miami Heat are considered to be a difficult opponent for almost every team in the Eastern Conference. However, they still need their best players, Butler and Adebayo, to perform to their potential. The two were neutralized by the Milwaukee Bucks in last season's playoffs, leading to the Heat's first-round exit.

Miami, as the No. 1 seed, is waiting to see which team it will face in the first round of the playoffs. The play-in games will determine the No. 8 seed.

