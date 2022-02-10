NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook unlikely to be traded by the LA Lakers, Lakers more likely to deal role players

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers have continued to find themselves in a tough position. After winning just three of their last ten games, the Lakers have plummeted to ninth place in the Western Conference with an overall record of 26-30 this year. With all eyes around the basketball world watching what the Lakers will do at the NBA trade deadline, Westbrook continues to be the main topic on everyone's mind.

After being acquired during the offseason via trade, there was hope that Westbrook would be the missing ingredient the organization needed to make a serious charge towards the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, it's been a nightmare fit for both Westbrook and the Lakers. Many were left wondering if the team will attempt to move the veteran guard before the deadline.

Speaking today on ESPN's "Get Up," NBA insider Adrian Wojnarwoski talked about how he believes the Lakers are more focused on acquiring rotation depth before the deadline.

"I think the Lakers are focused more on deals around the edges, borderline starters, role players..."

Throughout his segment on ESPN, Wojnarowski continued to talk about the fact that the challenge of trading Westbrook is going to be problematic for the Lakers. The veteran guard has a high cap number and with his rapid decline in play this year, it appears as if the market could be cold. Wojnarowski even went on to say that he doesn't believe there's any traction around the league involving a potential trade.

"A trade for Westbrook, while nothing is impossible...I have not gotten the sense they have traction on that anywhere in the league."

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers continuing to struggle

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and guard Russell Westbrook

There's no doubt that the rapid decline in play from Westbrook this year has been one of the top storylines around the NBA. The star guard has dazzled fans over the years with his ability to put up impressive production across the board.

Unfortunately for Westbrook, that hasn't been the same story this year as he continues to struggle with inefficient play. With the Lakers continuing to fall out of the standings in the Western Conference, many have wondered if a change might be the best move for both parties.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook in February:



14 made baskets

14 turnovers



He is shooting 28/15/55% in that span. Russell Westbrook in February:14 made baskets 14 turnoversHe is shooting 28/15/55% in that span. https://t.co/6g7ohkBCZR

Russell Westbrook's current situation creates a serious problem when it comes to finding a potential trading partner. The 33-year-old guard is set to make $44.2 million this year and has a player option next year for around $47 million.

With Westbrook's disappointing play on the court this year, it would present a serious gamble for any team that is attempting to acquire him. So far this year, Westbrook is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.8% from three.

