NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Golden State Warriors pursue Ben Simmons?

NBA trade rumors have been circling Ben Simmons and his possible departure from the Philadelphia 76ers. The Golden State Warriors have recently emerged as a potential landing spot.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the Ben Simmons situation and mentioned the Golden State Warriors "are going to make a push" for the star.

"You make a solid, bonafide offer, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to consider it. I believe the Golden State Warriors are going to make a push for Ben Simmons, so keep your ears tuned, stay tuned. It's possible Ben Simmons could end up in Golden State," said the pundit.

The Philadelphia 76ers were knocked out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Ben Simmons struggled offensively in the series and recorded the worst free-throw percentage (34.2) in a postseason campaign for a player in NBA Playoffs history.

His struggles were widely regarded as one of the major reasons behind the Sixers' failure to reach their first Conference Finals since 2001.

It immediately led many analysts and fans to believe that this could be the end of Ben Simmons' tenure in Philadelphia. While the Sixers may not benefit from keeping him, multiple other teams do view him as a solid addition to their squad.

The Golden State Warriors, as mentioned earlier, are one of those teams. On that note, we analyze whether he is the right fit for the team and if it makes sense for them to acquire him if the opportunity arises.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will Ben Simmons help the Golden State Warriors become a force again?

The Golden State Warriors have been rumored to be pursuing a big star for a while now who could pair up alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. They have missed the playoffs for two straight years now, and with just one year left on Curry's contract, they would be eager to build a solid roster around him to guarantee they are still a force to be reckoned with.

The Golden State Warriors are in a win-now phase, as suggested by Bob Myers recently.

“We’re not trying to develop players at the risk of losing,” Myers said. “We’re not going to develop and have it cost us games. That’s not the plan.”

In that case, Ben Simmons would be a tremendous addition to the Golden State Warriors. He doesn't have to worry much about being an effective scorer on offense, courtesy of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry's presence in the backcourt. Although Simmons primarily plays as a guard, his size and physicality allow him to operate in pretty much any position a team would find him best suited for as per their approach.

He will offer the Golden State Warriors a much-needed boost defensively and could form a solid partnership with someone like Draymond Green on the frontcourt. Ben Simmons' passing ability and transition play are absolutely lethal, which could see him take up the role of a provider and click with the team's elite backcourt shooting duo instantly.

The Golden State Warriors have secured the No.7 and No.14 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft and could trade Andrew Wiggins in return for Ben Simmons with the Sixers. It's an intriguing option for Philadelphia as Wiggins' addition will see them acquire a floor spacer and someone who can score points and take pressure off players like Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris in that regard.

As for the two draft picks, the Philadelphia 76ers could have the option of picking Davion Mitchell at No.7, who could help them with playmaking in the absence of Simmons. He is also a decent shooter and averaged 45% shooting from beyond the arc in his last two seasons.

James Bouknight could be an intriguing option as well at number 14. His best traits are athleticism, interior shooting and ball handling. He can be a solid scorer as well and averaged 19 points per game last season.

The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers could make the headlines this offseason if the two franchises can strike a deal for Ben Simmons. It remains to be seen what the Sixers make of the situation with their star guard, and if they continue to stick with him for next season as well.

