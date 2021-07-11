NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Minnesota Timberwolves go all-in to sign Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons' name has consistently been brought up in NBA trade rumors of late, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the teams keeping a close eye on his situation with the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to recent reports, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers have discussed a potential trade for the star. The Sixers have indicated in the past that they will only trade Simmons in return for an All-Star caliber player, which may make the transaction a little tricky for the T-Wolves.

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas and 76ers General Manager Elton Brand met in Chicago during the NBA combine, sources say, where a Ben Simmons trade to Minnesota was discussed.



The negotiations are not substantive at this time, sources say. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) July 9, 2021

Sixers GM Daryl Morey isn't an easy executive to negotiate with and will look to demand a solid package from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Philly's All-Star point guard Ben Simmons. So it poses the question of whether or not the T-Wolves should give in to Morey's demands for Simmons' services.

Is it a move that makes them a playoff contender? Would Simmons be good enough to justify the Minnesota Timberwolves breaking their current core? We analyze a potential move that would see Ben Simmons join the T-Wolves.

Is Ben Simmons the player that could help Minnesota Timberwolves return to playoff contention?

Ben Simmons had a largely disappointing 2021 NBA Playoffs campaign in which his poor offensive game was on full display. Many analysts believe his dismal outing was the major reason behind the Philadelphia 76ers' elimination. There is no denying that Simmons was a major factor in the Sixers' struggles.

However, keep in mind that the Minnesota Timberwolves are only aiming to make it to the NBA Playoffs, for now, Simmons could be a great fit for the side and could even work on his game on a team with less pressure on his shoulders. The T-Wolves would thrive if Simmons, Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards were all on the team together.

Ben Simmons will improve the team defensively, provide size as well, and won't have to worry much about being a primary scoring option. That is because of the presence of the other three stars in the team; Towns, Russell and Edwards. Simmons' playmaking and ability to move the ball up the court will also come in handy for the team, helping them become even more lethal on offense.

The question is whether the Minnesota Timberwolves can acquire Ben Simmons without dealing one of their main trio. In a scenario where the team has no option but to let go of one of their stars, in this case, it would likely be Russell, who can be used in a trade.

Even without Russell, Ben Simmons will still have a huge impact on the team. He averaged 14.3 points per game on 55.7% field goal shooting during the 2020-21 NBA season, which are decent numbers considering the other qualities he possesses.

The Minnesota Timberwolves struggled on defense with or without their best starting five, and improving on that end could at least help them become a top-ten side. Additionally, a trade involving Russell would allow them to keep hold of their future draft assets and role players.

It will also keep them under the luxury tax threshold, which will likely not be the case if they have Russell and Simmons on the team alongside Towns and Edwards.

Ben Simmons open-court defense on Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/yfbi9pUkWx — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) October 5, 2018

Either way, the Minnesota Timberwolves shouldn't hold back on a realistic opportunity to go all-in on Ben Simmons.

Improving on defense ought to be their priority for next season, especially if they are looking to be a serious threat to a top-eight spot, and there aren't many players better than Simmons, who could help them achieve that.

A change of scenery and role could also work in favor of Ben Simmons, which could potentially see him do much better as a scorer for the Minnesota Timberwolves, something they should be mindful of.

However, rumors suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers have already rejected an offer for Simmons from the Indiana Pacers, involving Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, it is highly unlikely the Minnesota Timberwolves will be able to land Simmons without trading one of their main three pieces.

