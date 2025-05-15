NBA Trade Rumors: Steph Curry heads to Mavericks and Warriors acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo in mega 3-team mock proposal

Hours after NBA trade rumors surfaced on the Mavericks' search for a point guard, Steph Curry's Warriors crashed out of the 2025 NBA playoffs second round on Wednesday. Curry's postseason was cut short within eight games after he suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 of the West semis against the Timberwolves and didn't suit up the rest of the way.

The Warriors couldn't compete in their best player's absence, failing to win a single game. Jimmy Butler was unable to live up to expectations in his playoff debut for the Warriors. Having led relatively weaker Heat teams to multiple finals runs, he was expected to shoulder the burden in Curry's absence.

With Curry out, the Warriors' roster flaws were evident, and with the superstar aging, his chance to win another championship in the Bay Area seems bleak. If Curry does demand a trade, the Mavericks will circle in on getting a potential deal done with the six-time NBA champions.

Golden State won't let go of their best player that easily, so a third team could emerge as a trade partner. With the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors picking up steam, this mega trade could involve him, too. Golden State and Dallas, with their combined assets, can help the Warriors land the two-time MVP.

NBA Trade Rumors: How Mavericks can land their next PG in Steph Curry and Warriors can replace him with Giannis Antetokounmpo

With the Mavericks winning the lottery and potentially looking to draft Cooper Flagg, they could be willing to become heavy spenders, with many questions surrounding their future answered.

Meanwhile, with the Steph Curry era fading, the Warriors might be open to exploring their options in the superstar trade market, especially if he asks out. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the first names that comes to mind as the former NBA champion, now in his prime, could lead the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Giannis is reportedly looking to sign with a big market team, and the Warriors could be the ideal destination. Meanwhile, the Bucks can restore their draft capital and acquire young players with a chance to significantly reduce their wage bill.

Here's how the Mavericks, Warriors, and Bucks can engage in a three-team trade that sends Steph Curry to Dallas and Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Bay Area:

Mavericks get:

Steph Curry

2025 second-round pick via Bucks

2031 second-round pick via Bucks

Warriors get:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Daniel Gafford

Caleb Martin

2031 first-round pick via Dallas

Bucks get:

P.J. Washington

Moses Moody

Max Christie

Jaden Hardy

Gui Santos

Quentin Post

2026 first-round pick (via Warriors)

2028 first-round pick (via Warriors)

2029 first-round pick (via LA from Dallas)

2025 second-round pick (via Warriors)

2030 second-round pick (via Warriors)

The Mavericks facilitated Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade to the Warriors by moving young players like Max Christie and Jaden Hardy to Milwaukee. They also trade one of their best assets in P.J. Washington, for salary purposes, who the Bucks can trade again for draft capital or more young pieces.

Meanwhile, the Warriors get two firsts from the Mavericks, along with frontcourt depth in the form of Daniel Gafford and Caleb Martin. They use one of those picks (2029 via LA) to Milwaukee for Giannis.

The Mavericks add Steph Curry and two second-round picks, including one in the 2025 draft from Milwaukee. This deal also becomes possible if the injured Kyrie Irving declines his player option, opening space for the Mavericks to trade for Curry.

