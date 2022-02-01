NBA Trade Rumors: Teams across the league viewing LA Lakers young gun as a "marginal asset" as the Purple and Gold look for reinforcements

It's been a season to forget for the LA Lakers as they struggle to get back to winning ways.

The Lakers (24-27) have gone 3-11 since Jan. 9 and are mired in ninth place in the Western Conference.

The franchise is fast becoming the team every team wants to play, as a win is almost guaranteed with or without LeBron James on the court. With the Lakers looking to bring in help before the Feb. 10 trade deadline, there are positive bearings on a possible trade.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Report: Teams around the NBA view Talen Horton-Tucker as a ‘marginal’ asset lakersdaily.com/report-teams-a… Report: Teams around the NBA view Talen Horton-Tucker as a ‘marginal’ asset lakersdaily.com/report-teams-a…

According to Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus, other teams are interested in Lakers shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker.

“Now that the Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline, Horton-Tucker is viewed by other teams as a marginal asset," Pincus reported.

Although he's very much a young player with potential, the Lakers are floundering and cannot freely give him opportunities to develop his game. If the Lakers were thinking of offloading him before the deadline, it may be a mission impossible with other franchises categorizing him as a marginal asset.

How has LA Lakers shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker fared this season?

Talen Horton-Tucker of the LA Lakers puts up a shot over Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 15 in Denver, Colorado.

Talen Horton-Tucker is in his third season in the league, and his growth has been rather slow. THT was drafted in 2019 as a second-round pick (46 overall) by the Orlando Magic, and his rights were sold to the LA Lakers in a draft-night deal. He played in just six games, with one start, as a rookie. But he did get to be part of the Lakers' 2020 NBA championship team. He also made two playoff appearances.

cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… Lakers offered Talen Horton-Tucker for Buddy Hield but were rebuffed by Kings, per report Lakers offered Talen Horton-Tucker for Buddy Hield but were rebuffed by Kings, per reportcbssports.com/nba/news/laker…

His rookie season ended with him mustering 5.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. In his sophomore season, he got more game time, which led to better output. He played in 65 games, averaging 9.0 points, 2.6 rebonds and 2.8 assists.

The 21-year-old currently averages 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. His season-best came in a loss against the Chicago Bulls in which he posted 28 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Horton-Tucker played one season at Iowa State.

