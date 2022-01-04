NBA Trade Rumors: Teams with championship aspirations targeting Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant

With the NBA trade deadline looming next month, Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant is a popular target for many teams. Since being traded to the Pistons from the Denver Nuggets in November 2020, Grant has been a pleasant surprise with his massive jump in production.

Grant is known for his ability as a versatile asset on the floor, and his increased scoring is sure to get the attention of plenty of teams around the Feb. 10 deadline.

Since joining Detroit, Grant has been an impressive addition. After averaging just 12.0 points per game in Denver, Grant has seen his scoring average climb north of 20.1 with the Pistons. Detroit is the fourth team in eight years for the second-round pick in the 2014 draft.

According to Pistons beat writer James Edwards III of The Athletic, Grant has gotten the attention of many teams with championship aspirations.

"The 27-year-old has turned heads with the Pistons, showing that he is capable of providing more offensively than he was able to show in his previous stops," Edwards wrote. "Teams with championship aspirations are routinely calling Detroit about Grant’s services ..."

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII



In Part 1 of my trade deadline primer, I look at who the most likely Pistons are to get traded are. To who? For what?



Examine it all:



theathletic.com/3047385/2022/0… It’s a new year, which means the NBA’s trade deadline is around the corner.In Part 1 of my trade deadline primer, I look at who the most likely Pistons are to get traded are. To who? For what?Examine it all: It’s a new year, which means the NBA’s trade deadline is around the corner.In Part 1 of my trade deadline primer, I look at who the most likely Pistons are to get traded are. To who? For what?Examine it all:theathletic.com/3047385/2022/0…

Detroit (6-28) hasn't won more than 20 games in each of the past two seasons and has the worst record in the NBA this season. With the Pistons in their rebuilding process, there's a realistic chance Grant could find himself on the move. The trade deadline is Feb. 10. The team is still in a position to acquire future assets to help its on-going rebuild.

A player like Grant is sure to have a variety of teams lining up to acquire his services.

The 6-foot-8 forward has made strides in his development as an offensive weapon, and his versatility would be a gigantic boost for any possible playoff contender.

Grant could be the missing ingredient for a team trying to make a playoff run. He also has a favorable contract that will become an expiring contract after the 2022-23 season at $20.9 million.

Grant has missed the past nine games with a thumb injury. He strained the UCL ligament in his right thumb on Dec. 10. At the time of the injury, Detroit said he would be re-evaluated in six weeks. Thus, more will be known about Grant's physical condition around Jan. 20, about three weeks ahead of the deadline.

Grant played at Syracuse. He will turn 28 in March.

