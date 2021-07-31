NBA Trade Rumors: The case for and against Washington Wizards trading Kyle Kuzma 

The LA Lakers and Washington Wizards agreed to a blockbuster trade that will see Russell Westbrook play for LA next season, with Kyle Kuzma going the other way. Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the no. 22 pick were also part of the deal offered by the Purple and Gold along with Kuzma.

Kyle Kuzma has struggled to perform consistently for the LA Lakers since the LeBron James-Anthony Davis era started in 2019. His role for the team hasn't been clear with the team's two All-Star occupying the frontcourt spots. That largely played a part in Kuzma's underwhelming showings in the last two seasons.

Kuzma has averaged roughly 13 points per contest since Anthony Davis joined the LA Lakers. He was averaging 16.1 and 18.7 points per game in his previous two campaigns. Last season, he made massive improvements as a defender, rebounder and three-point shooter.

The 6' 8" forward is widely expected to shine with the Washington Wizards, considering he is likely to find a consistent role with the side like in his first two seasons in the league. However, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus has reported that Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell could both be re-routed to another team again. Here's what he mentioned in his report:

"According to a former Western Conference executive, the Wizards highly value Caldwell-Pope, but may be open to either Kuzma, Harrell or both rerouted to another team."

Only time will tell which route the Washington Wizards take regarding Kyle Kuzma's future with the team. On that note, we analyze the pros and cons of whether the Wizards should shop Kuzma or continue with him as a core piece in the immediate future.

NBA Trade Rumors: Analyzing the case for Washington Wizards moving Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma received a lot of playing time and greater responsibility last season when LeBron James and Anthony Davis were sidelined due to injuries. He played fabulously in some of those games, amassing multiple 20-point outings, but wasn't consistent with his output.

It's something the Washington Wizards might have taken note of, and could be willing to trade him. Moreover, the Wizards already have four decent prospects in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija and Davis Bertans who can play as forwards.

As per NBA trade rumors, Washington Wizards are unlikely to trade Kuzma's Lakers teammate Caldwell-Pope, as they view him as a player they have been chasing for several seasons. Hachimura is a rising star in their ranks, and it doesn't seem like they would stop his development.

Kyle Kuzma will likely want more playing time than any of their forwards, which could be tough for the Washington Wizards to provide him with. It will again lead to Kuzma having a limited role, which will likely be followed up with an inconsistent run akin to last season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case against Washington Wizards moving Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma will be motivated to do well after all the criticism he faced in the last two seasons.

With no LeBron James or Anthony Davis around, Kyle Kuzma could flourish if the Washington Wizards decide to keep him. He did have an inconsistent run during their absence last season, but Kuzma was under pressure to deliver when the duo returned.

As mentioned earlier, Kyle Kuzma made key improvements in various aspects of his game last season. His defense, rebounding and three-point shooting are certainly something the Washington Wizards could benefit from. If Kuzma finds his scoring touch, he could be a lethal option on the frontcourt for the Wizards.

Kyle Kuzma went off for a career-high 41 PTS (16-24 FG) & 0 AST in 29 MINS!



Lakers with 40 PTS over the past 20 years

Kobe: 122

Shaq: 21

LeBron: 3

Lou Williams 2

Nick Young: 2

Bynum: 1

Meeks: 1

D'Angelo: 1pic.twitter.com/Ej06vzSmMM — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 10, 2019

Rui Hachimura and Kyle Kuzma could be a frontcourt pairing that would help the Washington Wizards thrive for years to come if they hit their stride.

Many former young LA Lakers stars have flourished since leaving the franchise. Some recent examples are Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. Randle, Clarkson and Ingram also ended up winning individual honors like Most Improved Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.

Kuzma, who made the All-Rookie first team in his debut season, has also got the potential to scale those heights.

Another reason the Washington Wizards should look to avoid moving Kyle Kuzma, for now, is that his market value could be at an all-time low. That's because he did not have the best of playoff campaigns last season.

Kuzma still has three years left on his $13-million-a-year current contract, which the Wizards can take advantage of by giving him time to scale his potential.

That would allow the Wizards to get a better understanding of his fit with the squad. If Kuzma does well, they could keep him else trade him for a player of better value in the future.

