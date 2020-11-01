NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting-5 for the Detroit Pistons going into the 2020-21 season

Once known as the 'Bad Boy Pistons' in the late 80s and early 90s, the Detroit Pistons have adapted to a new nickname: Bad Pistons. They have failed to win a single playoff game in 12 years and missed the 2020 NBA playoffs after finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference.

The Detriot Pistons are currently in a rebuilding phase. Needless to say, the front office of the Detroit Pistons needs to make some significant changes to bring the franchise back to its glory days.

Dream starting-five for the Detroit Pistons going into the 2020-21 season

Frustrated with injuries, the Detroit Pistons has initiated a rebuild by trading away their longest-serving player Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers in February. On that note, here's a look at the dream starting-5 for the Detroit Pistons going into the 2020-21 NBA season.

Point Guard: Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose with the Detroit Pistons

The youngest MVP ever, Derrick Rose is the perfect point guard for the Pistons. He has left his injury issues behind him and is looking better than ever.

With a high basketball IQ and an excellent locker room presence, the 32-year-old could be the guiding force for a young Pistons squad and can lead them to a top playoff spot in the East.

Having a veteran like Rose in a young team could be really beneficial for the young players in the franchise looking to develop their skills and gaining playoff experience. Although many NBA trade rumors have surfaced about the Pistons trading away their star, Rose has denied any intention of leaving Motor City.

" I love it here, it’s close to home (Chicago), Of course, I wish we had more wins. I love the staff; I love the front office; I love being in Detroit." - Derrick Rose

Shooting Guard: Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet for the Toronto Raptors

After his brilliant performance in the 2019 NBA Finals against Golden State and in the aftermath of the departures of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green from the Toronto Raptors, Fred VanVleet has found himself playing in the franchise's starting-5.

It's safe to say that he hasn't disappointed. Averaging almost 18 points per game, he has been a crucial member alongside Kyle Lowry in the Toronto Raptors' backcourt.

Since then, numerous NBA trade rumors have linked various teams with VanVleet. The 26-year-old could be crucial to many teams looking to rebuild, the Detroit Pistons being one of them.

Small Forward: Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma could be a key player for the Detroit Pistons.

If you saw the 2020 NBA Finals, it was very hard not to notice Kyle Kuzma starring for the LA Lakers alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Kuzma was key for the Los Angeles Lakers off the bench, dropping 25 points and hitting three pointers in crucial moments. His most memorable performance was against the Denver Nuggets on August 10, 2020 when Kuzma hit the game-winning three with 0.4 secs left on the clock.

It has been said that it's very rare for young players to develop playing alongside a talent like LeBron James as all the focus tends to be on the latter. Take an example of Brandon Ingram winning the Most Improved Player award after going to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kuzma has shown great skills off the ball and is a brilliant cutter and shooter. The 25-year-old could find himself playing with other teammates his age and on a similar timeline, which makes him a dream starting-five for the Detroit Pistons.

Power Forward: Christian Wood

Christian Wood playing for the Detroit Pistons

The youth movement has been prominent and eminent in the Pistons' success in recent times. Keeping a player of Christian Wood’s caliber would be in sync with the franchise's ambitions.

With a gifted 7' 3" wingspan, Wood is finally flourishing as a player who is in his third year in the NBA. Averaging 22 points per game, grabbing 10.2 rebounds and shooting 37% from the deep, Wood has surprised many with his rapid improvement.

Christian Woords' notable moments were dropping 30 points on the Utah Jazz and 29 on the OKC Thunder. With many teams likely to make offers for him, retaining him should be the first priority for the Detroit Pistons front office as the player is young and could be crucial in the team's rebuild.

Center: Montrezl Harrell

The 2020 Sixth Man of the Year: Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell had the best season of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Harrell could find himself in a starting-5 position at many teams in the competition, including the Detroit Pistons, after managing to establish himself as a pretty reliable and consistent player.

The 2020 Sixth Man of the Year, who is one of the biggest names in the 2020 NBA free agency, is undoubtedly going to have many offers made on him by various teams.

The Detroit Pistons should target the 26-year-old as Montrezl Harrel is on the same timeline as the rest of the franchise's young roster and could be one of the key players during the Pistons' rebuilding phase.