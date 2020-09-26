NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting-5 for the Milwaukee Bucks going into the 2020-21 season

The Milwaukee Bucks were upset by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. Despite having the best record in the regular season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the crew came up short in the postseason. As we inch closer to the off-season, plenty of NBA trade rumors already surround the Bucks as they desperately try to add another star player to help the Greek Freak next year.

Based on the trade assets they possess and NBA trade rumors floating around them, here's the dream starting-5 for the Milwaukee Bucks going into the 2020-21 season.

Dream Starting-5 for the Milwaukee Bucks going into the 2020-21 NBA season

Point Guard: Chris Paul

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz

If the Milwaukee Bucks could try for just one player this off-season, it'd be Chris Paul. The OKC Thunder point-guard had a stellar 2019-20 season and is probably the best player who could be be up for grabs in the trade market.

With the Milwaukee Bucks organization having already expressed their desire to bring in more 'playmaking and shooting' talent to help Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul seems to be the perfect player in this respect. The 35-year-old could elevate Giannis Antetokounmpo's offense to another level along with mentoring the youngsters on the Milwaukee Bucks' roster.

So, now what for Giannis and the Bucks? On how Giannis needs to improve his own game, why the Chris Paul trade idea makes sense, the supporting cast, player power, and intel on a surprise team hoping to make a run at Giannis next offseason: https://t.co/IubtjV5ON8 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 9, 2020

Shooting Guard: Khris Middleton

2020 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Day

This year's second-best player on the Milwaukee Bucks roster - Khris Middleton - will continue to be a key part of the franchise's starting-5 next year.

The 2-time all-star had the best season of his career this year as he averaged 20.9 points and shot an impressive 41.5% from beyond the arc.

Though his performance dipped a bit in the playoffs, his contributions on either side of the court will be indispensable as the Milwaukee Bucks look to make a deeper run in the playoffs next season.

Small Forward: Joe Harris

Brooklyn Nets Media Day

Joe Harris is undeniably among the best 3-point shooters in the league. Though he has expressed interest in re-signing with the Brooklyn Nets this year, the Nets are looking to add another star next to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That could mean Harris ending up looking elsewhere in the free agency market.

Milwaukee Bucks would have already paid a lot for the Chris Paul trade, and a Joe Harris contract might break the bank. But the Bucks organization has already expressed their willingness to go into the luxury tax. In this respect, a sharpshooter like Harris might be well worth the extra money.

Note: Khris Middleton and Joe Harris can switch between playing at 2 and 3, depending on what the coach needs on a particular day.

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokonmpo

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards

No surprises here. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the best player in this year's regular season, and he'll only get better next year. The 25-year-old won his second MVP award this season to join Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to win the Defensive Player of the Year and MVP in the same year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo joins an impressive list of back-to-back #KiaMVP Award winners! pic.twitter.com/OBQp0e0Zny — NBA (@NBA) September 18, 2020

The Greek Freak, however, has his limitations. His jump shot is not reliable, and he becomes inefficient whenever the opponent defense builds a wall in the paint. With some help from other teammates, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be desperate to get over the playoff hump and win the NBA championship next year.

Center: Brook Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors

Even though Brook Lopez is well past his prime, he continues to be good at what he does and will be a dominating presence in the paint for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Though his 3-point shooting dipped this year, he shot 36.5% from downtown last year and can stretch the floor to make room for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the paint.

The 32-year-old also made it to the 2020 NBA All-Defensive second team, and his size and rim-protecting abilities will be crucial for the Milwaukee Bucks in their championship pursuit.