NBA Trade Rumors: The perfect scenario for Philadelphia 76ers to off-load Al Horford's massive contract

After a disappointing end to their season, the Philadelphia 76ers are planning to rebuild in the offseason. Their 2019-20 season ended with a loss in the NBA playoffs against fierce rivals Boston Celtics that led to head coach Brett Brown stepping down after seven years. According to multiple NBA trade rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers could be looking to offload Al Horford's contract this off-season.

Today we recognize National Black Voter Day.



A day to celebrate and exercise the right to vote, a right that many fought hard for us all to have.



Get information about how to vote this year at the Vote 76 Hub.



🗳 https://t.co/6LD6XVzpiK | #ReclaimYourVote pic.twitter.com/PWIJGehIMX — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 18, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Al Horford on his way out of Philadelphia 76ers?

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Philadelphia 76ers committed big money to two borderline All-Stars last year - Al Horford (three years, $81 million; $69 million guaranteed) and Tobias Harris (four years, $147.3 million). The moves didn't pay off, though, as both players had a poor postseason that saw the 76ers exit in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

General Manager of Philadelphia 76ers, Elton Brand, got criticized for the moves as the franchise chose Harris over Jimmy Butler whose team Miami Heat are currently 2-1 up on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

All-NBA Third Team is just the latest in a string of honors over his first three seasons.



📝: https://t.co/NgkrEidnSK — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 17, 2020

NBA trade rumors suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers are planning to let Al Horford depart this off-season. The good news for them in this regard is that there are teams that will be looking to pick up Horford's pricey contract. One of these teams is Houston Rockets who could be willing to send Eric Gordon, Chris Clemons, Ben McLemore (non-guaranteed) and David Nwaba (team option) in exchange for Horford.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Advertisement

The Rockets lack a front-court player, something they have really missed in the postseason. Absorbing Al Horford's contract will give them the opportunity to finally get a power forward/center. On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to clear some cap space and plan to pair another superstar with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

With the Philadelphia 76ers in continual talks with various NBA teams in an effort to get rid of Al Horford's contract, Houston Rockets provide them the option of doing so without making a loss on the trade. On top of that, with the 76ers having money after the Horford trade means that they could acquire another All-star this offseason.