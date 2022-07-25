NBA Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers amongst teams interested in LA Lakers' 9x All-Star

LA Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook continues to be linked with a move elsewhere. Following his trade from the Wizards, he had the worst season of his career in 2021-22.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the LA Lakers are engaged in conversations with the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz. However, the market is long as there is no deal imminent for the former league MVP.

"Utah, New York and Indiana are among the teams who have discussed deals with the Lakers involving Russell Westbrook and draft capital, sources said.

"There appears no deal imminent in those conversations — as the overall trade market plays out over the next two months of the offseason," Charani wrote.

Russell Westbrook exercised his player-option for the upcoming season worth $47 million and is on the books of the Lakers. However, the 17-time champion is eager to move him and sign Kyrie Irving. That will give them a player better suited to their system while also having a bit more room with the cap space.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0… Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0…

There were rumors earlier in the month that LeBron James and Westbrook did not see eye to eye. This was further validated by the duo appearing nowhere near one another at a Summer League game.

However, a report emerged soon after stating that Westbrook along with King James and Anthony Davis had a phone call and hashed things out. They reassured one another of their commitment towards making things work towards winning the championship.

New head coach Darvin Ham also had only glowing things to say about the former league MVP. He believes that the LA Lakers can with Westbrook on the roster playing a pivotal role.

Which teams could trade for the LA Lakers' superstar?

Russell Westbrook in action against the Phoenix Suns

As mentioned by Shams Charania, the likes of the New York Knicks, Utah Jazz and the Indiana Pacers have the capability to trade for Westbrook and absorb his mammoth salary.

This is due to the Jazz and Pacers having cap space and clearly heading into a rebuilding mode. The Knicks, on the other hand, also have cap space and are keen to bring a marquee signing to the Garden as they are also in pursuit of Donovan Mitchell.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Russell Westbrook hit his 9th career 3-pt FG inside the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter and OT.



That matches Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most over the last 25 seasons. Only player with more during that span is Vince Carter (12). Russell Westbrook hit his 9th career 3-pt FG inside the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter and OT. That matches Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most over the last 25 seasons. Only player with more during that span is Vince Carter (12). https://t.co/MmoPjx71Ap

The Pacers might seem like the most obvious one for the LA Lakers. The 17-time champions have routinely expressed interest in Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

If the Lakers can part ways with their draft capital from 2027 and 2029, then they could very well move on from Westbrook. It will give them a chance to add some shooting to the roster with both Turner and Hield being more than capable from the perimeter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far