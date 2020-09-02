NBA Trade Rumors: Utah jazz planning to offer star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell a max contract

Donovan Mitchell is one of the brightest young talents in today's NBA. The mercurial shooting guard is an adept scorer who possesses multiple skills. It won't be surprising if he is a part of the NBA trade rumors for the upcoming offseason.

Utah Jazz looking to offer Donovan Mitchell contract extension

According to Chris B Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Utah Jazz are finalizing a max deal for star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. If this NBA trade rumor is true, then Mitchell will roughly earn roughly $170 million over five years.

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz got knocked out of the NBA playoffs after a gruelling seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets. After accumulating a 3-1 lead, the Jazz lost their next four games to allow the Nuggets to progress to the conference semi-finals. The Denver Nuggets will face Kawhi Leonard-Paul George led LA Clippers in the second round.

Donovan Mitchell averaged 36.3 points, five rebounds and 4.9 assists, and shot 52.5 percent from the field and 51.5 percent from beyond the arc in the series. The young All-Star was part of an epic two-man battle with Jamal Murray.

After the game, Mitchell showed immense composure while addressing the media.He had to fight back tears while speaking and chose to address the bigger issue at hand- prevalent police brutality in the USA in the interview. He quoted-

“The pain that’s on my face right now and the way I feel, I can only imagine what’s going through these victim’s families.This is a game. People lost their family members to police brutality and racism and s--t. I can only imagine. I just wanted to get that out there. The way that I’m feeling is nothing compared to that.”

According to NBA trade rumors, Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz will finalize a max extension when free agency opens in mid-October, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The contract extension will allow the Utah Jazz to build around a young superstar.

The team already has 3 time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and key stars like point guard Mike Conley and forward Bojan Bogdanovic. After the Mitchell extension, head coach Quin Snyder will be going into the 2020/21 season with a positive mindset.

