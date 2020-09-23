After the Indiana Pacers lost in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the franchise has been at the center of countless NBA trade rumors, with many of them concerning NBA superstar Victor Oladipo and his potential move to the Golden State Warriors.

Victor Oladipo, who has only recently come back from a severe injury, has looked like a shadow of his former self and has been unable to recover his old form. While we expected the Indiana Pacers to give him some more time, the Pacers are reportedly considering trading away their franchise player.

Indiana is thought to feel that Mike D’Antoni could turn Victor Oladipo into James Harden 2.0, per @PompeyOnSixers pic.twitter.com/Tqmma5wgan — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 16, 2020

On that note, let us try to find out if this NBA trade rumor makes sense for both Victor Oladipo and the Golden State Warriors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Victor Oladipo could move to Golden State Warriors

Would the move to Golden State Warriors be a good one for Victor Oladipo?

From the perspective of Victor Oladipo, a move to the Golden State Warriors could be the best one he could ever make. While the Indiana Pacers aren't mediocre by any stretch of imagination, the Golden State Warriors are simply a million miles ahead of the Pacers.

If Victor Oladipo moves to the Bay area, he will form a super team with two of the greatest shooters of all time in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, which would give Oladipo a real chance of winning an NBA Championship.

Steph Curry torches the Rockets for 40 points in the 2015 playoffs ☔️



Poetry in motion. pic.twitter.com/rkbgnPkmi4 — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) September 22, 2020

Additionally, if the Golden State Warriors truly do want Victor Oladipo, that may mean that they could be willing to give him time to recover and get back to his best. Oladipo may even be considered for being a potential franchise player for the Warriors after Steph Curry.

Overall, a move to the Golden State Warriors could only be a good one for Victor Oladipo. If given a choice, the player should choose the Golden State Warriors with no hesitation whatsoever.

NBA Trade Rumors: A move for Victor Oladipo may not be the right one for Golden State Warriors

Would a move for Victor Oladipo be the right move for the Golden State Warriors?

Unfortunately, a move for Victor Oladipo could be a terrible one for the Golden State Warriors for a multitude of reasons.

Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green are all in their prime but on the wrong side of 30. That essentially means that the next five years are absolutely crucial for the Warriors' hopes of winning more NBA championships.

If Victor Oladipo was guaranteed to play even close to the elite level he was at before his injury, this NBA trade rumor would make sense. Unfortunately, there is no such guarantee.

At the very least, Oladipo will take 6-8 months to recover completely, something that the Golden State Warriors cannot afford to give anyone at this stage. Moreover, the Golden State Warriors would likely have to give up a lot of assets to obtain Victor Oladipo's services. Considering all these factors, Victor Oladipo's move to the Golden State Warriors seems very unlikely.

While we do believe that Victor Oladipo will get back to being an NBA superstar, we don't think his move to the Golden State Warriors won't make much sense from the perspective of the franchise.

