NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards ready to offload any player on their roster aside from 3-time All-Star 

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest the Washington Wizards have made all players on their current roster available ahead of the trade deadline, with Bradley Beal being the only exception. Washington was surprisingly one of the most impressive teams at the start of the season. They had a 10-3 record at one stage but have hovered around the .500 mark since then.

The Wizards are now 23-25, seeded 10th in the stacked Eastern Conference. They are currently on a four-game skid and are coming off one of their most disappointing losses against the heavily shorthanded LA Clippers, where they blew a 35-point lead.

Rumors have circulated that trades could soon be taking place. As per ESPN's Zach Lowe, who said on his podcast 'The Lowe Post', "basically anyone" is available for trade aside from talisman Bradley Beal.

NBA Trade Rumors: Montrezl Harrell and Spencer Dinwiddie are potential trade candidates for the Washington Wizards

Zach Lowe mentioned that Montrezl Harrell and Spencer Dinwiddie are two players that are potential trade candidates for the Washington Wizards. Both players signed for the side ahead of the start of the current season.

"The names that I've heard most are Dinwiddie, who just hasn't played very well there and Montrezl Harrell obviously because there's just a log-jam at the center now that Thomas Bryant is back," said Lowe.

Harrell started the season as one of the most efficient players for the Washington Wizards. He was also in consideration for the Sixth Man of the Year award. However, his performances have dropped off of late, and he is likely to see less playing time with Thomas Bryant returning to the Wizards' lineup after a lengthy injury layoff.

“A lot of my teammates are fighting for minutes, for survival… trying to stay in the league. It’s tough to manage that because everyone has a different agenda.”



(via Bradley Beal after the Wizards blew a 35-point lead to the Clippers:“A lot of my teammates are fighting for minutes, for survival… trying to stay in the league. It’s tough to manage that because everyone has a different agenda.”(via @cmillsnbcs Bradley Beal after the Wizards blew a 35-point lead to the Clippers: “A lot of my teammates are fighting for minutes, for survival… trying to stay in the league. It’s tough to manage that because everyone has a different agenda.”(via @cmillsnbcs) https://t.co/wb3RsBe0ZI

Meanwhile, Dinwiddie was expected to make a difference for the side but hasn't lived up to expectations. He has averaged 13.3 points and 5.7 assists on just 38% field goal shooting thus far.

The Washington Wizards have multiple players who can easily be given at least 20-25 minutes of playing time on average. They have plenty of options in the frontcourt, especially with Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachiumra, Davis Bertans, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Deni Avdija, all capable of playing prominent roles.

Some of these players could help the Wizards' front office put together enticing trade packages to land stars that could put them in a win-now situation. It may also help them convince Bradley Beal to prolong his stay with the franchise for an extended period as he could opt out of his player option at the end of the season and hit free agency.

