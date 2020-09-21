NBA Trade Rumors: What does the future hold for Andrew Wiggins at Golden State Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are seeking to return to their best next season, and have been surrounded by multiple NBA trade rumors that speculate the franchise could make certain trades to bolster their roster this NBA off-season. But with all this talk about rumors, many seemed to have forgotten about the player that was recently brought in, Andrew Wiggins.

With all these NBA trade rumors, the future of the former number one overall pick has been put into some serious doubt. But what will the franchise decide on?

Here is an analysis of the future of each decision, that Golden State Warriors could take, on the future of Andrew Wiggins.

NBA Trade Rumors: Andrew Wiggins stays put

Andrew Wiggins could be a useful player for the Golden State Warriors

While the 25-year-old has not met expectations, he hasn't been anything close to a failed NBA trade either.

Andrew Wiggins has averaged a solid 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, shooting an efficient 45.7% from the field and 34% from behind the arc.

These numbers tell a completely different story than what is believed about Wiggins. What's more is, when they played together, him and Stephen Curry seemed to complement each other extremely well.

#Warriors view Andrew Wiggins as "core-four" player next to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green. #NBAhttps://t.co/2M0FMxOAWr — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) August 28, 2020

The still, relatively young prospect can take the proverbial jump and improve even further.

Even if he doesn't improve dramatically, we can still see a future where Andrew Wiggins is an important role player in the Golden State Warriors' run for another NBA championship.

In this scenario, we can see Andrew Wiggins developing into a reliable fourth, or even potentially a third option for the team, that can also shore up the defensive end of the floor.

NBA Trade Rumors: What if Golden State Warriors trade him away

The Golden State Warriors' front office could trade Andrew Wiggins away for a superstar

If this were to happen, it would likely be coupled with their draft pick and would clear up cap space for potentially another NBA superstar to be brought into the franchise.

It is no secret how terrible the contract of Andrew Wiggins really is. And with the player unlikely to take a pay cut, this is a scenario that would make more sense for the franchise.

By obtaining another superstar, potentially at the position of center, not only will the team have an elite third option, but will possibly go from merely contenders to favorites to win it all, overnight.

Even if the Golden State Warriors can't obtain a superstar, it is safe to assume the franchise will work towards, and obtain a player far better than Wiggins.

This scenario is much better than the previous one for the franchise. Unfortunately for Andrew Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors' future seems to be better without him.

What do we think the Golden State Warriors choose?

The Golden State Warriors may have a better future without Andrew Wiggins

If it wasn't clear already, in our opinion the Golden State Warriors will trade Andrew Wiggins away.

While we do believe the prospect does indeed have a bright future in the NBA, we just can't see it happening with his current franchise.

Andrew Wiggins was the oldest Warrior on the roster and he single-handedly defeated the Nuggets 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Iglhm5RWUw — Shaun Livingston with Curry Range➐ 👨🏾‍💻📑 (@Sir_count_a_lot) September 16, 2020

In the end, we believe his contract, and the assets that can be obtained through trading him will be too much for the Golden State Warriors to see a future with Andrew Wiggins on board with them.

