NBA Trade Rumors: Why Boston Celtics must try and trade up for teenage sensation James Wiseman

The Boston Celtics have thoroughly impressed this season, putting up incredible performances against some of the best teams in the NBA, falling just short of the 2020 NBA Finals this post-season. Since their loss in the Eastern Conference finals, the franchise has been surrounded by a plethora of NBA trade rumors linking them to countless superstars around the league. However, even if it may be the most difficult move to pull off, here are the biggest reasons why the Boston Celtics must trade up and go after James Wiseman.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Boston Celtics need a center with the upside of James Wiseman

Daniel Theis is not a starting-caliber player on a Championship team

While the Boston Celtics have an incredible squad with immense upside, the same can't be said for their starting center, Daniel Theis.

While Theis isn't a bad player by any stretch of the imagination, he also isn't one that should be starting for a team aiming to win an NBA Championship.

On the other hand, James Wiseman is a 7'1", 19-year-old center who is an absolute terror inside the arc. He has shown the ability to absolutely bully the defenders in front of him, and his athleticism only sweetens the deal on defense, turning him into a terrifying shot blocker.

Wiseman has also shown that he is a terrific post defender, something that can't be said about Theis as he was bullied over and over again by Bam Adebayo against the Miami Heat.

Despite being significantly younger, James Wiseman has shown significantly higher upside than the 28-year-old Daniel Theis and given time, could turn into one of the best in the position in the NBA, making him worth trading up for.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Wiseman's timeline matches the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics can afford to give Wiseman time to develop

While we wouldn't put it past the realm of reality for James Wiseman to hit the ground running, chances are the 19-year-old will take some time to become the dominant force that many expect him to be. And while most contending teams can't afford to give a player that much time, the Boston Celtics are not one of them.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are only 22 and 23 respectively, with the team's core at least four years away from reaching the start of its prime. This means that the franchise can take its time on James Wiseman, allowing him to develop into a piece that can contribute to a championship team.

This may still be a tough move to pull off but if it is done, the Boston Celtics may just become one of the scariest young teams in the entire NBA.

