NBA Trade Rumors: Why finding a trade move for LaMarcus Aldridge could be complicated for the San Antonio Spurs 

LaMarcus Aldridge's name has been doing the rounds in the NBA trade rumors for a while. As reported earlier, the veteran star has decided to part ways with his current employers after San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich announced the same.

Pop on LaMarcus Aldridge: “We’ve mutually agreed for him to work on some opportunities elsewhere.” Aldridge will not be back with the Spurs. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 11, 2021

As a result, the San Antonio Spurs are now in the hunt for suitors who would like to avail the services of LaMarcus Aldridge. As per the NBA trade rumors, several teams have been linked to pursue the veteran's signature and bolster their respective squads.

LaMarcus Aldridge is currently on an expiring $24 million contract, which could prove to be a stumbling block for teams trying to secure a trade move for him at the moment. Aldridge isn't really helping the Spurs win games either and is declining rapidly in terms of his physicality with his growing age.

NBA Trade rumors: Exploring the difficulties involved in trade move for LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldrige #12 of the San Antonio Spurs in action

LaMarcus Aldridge might not be as influential as he once was, but a lot of teams are still willing to give him a chance to help them in achieving their goals this season. However, the Spurs only have one roster spot available, which means any team who would be willing to take up Aldridge's contract will have to part ways with a player who the Spurs deem fit to replace their veteran star.

A team like the Boston Celtics does have the resources to get him, but the question is, will they be willing to use the $28.5 million trade exception from the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade with Charlotte on a player like Aldridge, who is on a decline?

The answer will most likely be a no. Alridge is already on an expiring deal and there is no guarantee that he can help improve this Celtics side from the bench, which makes no sense for them to use the trade exception. They can instead opt for a younger player or a starter who has been a better performer than the Spurs' big-man this season.

The Miami Heat is another team that can manage his salary. But they will have to part ways with Kelly Olynyk, who is a better player than LaMarcus Aldridge at this stage. The Portland Trail Blazers are the third team that could opt for a trade but will have a similar problem to the Heat. They too will have to give up a better player in the process, someone like Enes Kanter, who has been a top performer this season. On top of that, it won't be as easy for them to take up Aldridge's $24 million salary either.

QUICK PHOTOSHOP OF WHAT LAMARCUS ALDRIDGE WOULD LOOK LIKE IN A BLAZER JERSEY. PLEASE CREDIT IF REPOSTING pic.twitter.com/E39NTFCIHR — TRILLBLAZIN JR. (@TRILLBLAZIN) March 11, 2021

While most of these teams can easily work out a trade deal, trading a valuable asset for a declining LaMarcus Aldridge would still be deemed a huge risk.