NBA Trade Rumors: Why going after Bradley Beal isn't worth it for the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have had an outstanding run in the post-season so far, making all the way to the Western Conference Finals. But one area the team severely lacks right now is a third star that can take the franchise to the next level. Due to this, the Nuggets have been surrounded by NBA trade rumors, with many of them talking about how the Washington Wizard's Bradley Beal could be the perfect addition to the team.

JAMAL MURRAY WENT MJ ON THIS LAYUP 🤯 pic.twitter.com/V3pkJv3VOB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2020

Beal has performed at a near All-Star level this season, averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting an efficient 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc.

On that note, let us find out if this NBA trade rumor could work for both Bradley Beal and the Denver Nuggets.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move to Denver Nuggets be the right one for Bradley Beal?

A move to Denver Nuggest could be a terrific one for Bradley Beal.

NBA trade rumors about Bradley Beal being unhappy at Washington have run rampant for a while now, and it is no wonder to see why.

Bradley Beal has had no support. The Wizard's franchise player John Wall has been out with an Achilles injury, and it is doubtful whether he could strike form right away after his return.

It truly is a testament to Bradley Beal's abilities that, despite having no support whatsoever, he has led his team to the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Bradley Beal got tackled by the Wizards bench after this Jabari dunk 😂 pic.twitter.com/5ku0vpZvNn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2019

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have always been a good team. They have since become an outside contender for the NBA championship after Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray took some incredible leaps to become even better than they were in the regular season.

All the Denver Nuggets need now is a third superstar who could take them to the next level - a role Bradley Beal will feel he could fulfill.

With the Wizards not going anywhere anytime soon, the Nuggets could be Bradley Beal's ticket out of Washington, and we believe it would be a wise move for for the player.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move for Bradley Beal be a good one for the Denver Nuggets?

The Denver Nuggets may already have a third superstar in the making.

The Denver Nuggets' young core is an incredibly young one, with all three of their stars in Jokic, Murray and Michael Porter Jr. being 25 years of age or younger.

The franchise already has two superstars, and while it is true that they need a third to take that next step, they may not have to look outwards for that final piece.

Michael Porter Jr. showed up in big moments for the franchise on countless occasions in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The 22-year-old does not shy away from tough moments; he rather provides a shot in the arm for the Denver Nuggets when they need it the most.

Dying laughing at the Rondo defense on Jamal Murray’s dunk pic.twitter.com/CyOLGuFekv — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) September 23, 2020

With the player already this good at such a young age, there is no doubt that Porter will one day develop into a superstar. And with his timeline being similar to that of the other superstars in his team, we don't see any reason why the Denver Nuggets need to bring in Bradley Beal.