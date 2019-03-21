×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumours: 3 teams that Anthony Davis could join this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
112   //    21 Mar 2019, 06:53 IST

Anthony Davis is expected to leave the Pelicans this summer
Anthony Davis is expected to leave the Pelicans this summer

Anthony Davis was expected to make a decision on his long-term future in the summer of 2019. However, back in January, the 6-time All-Star dropped the news that he had decided to move on, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting:

Agent Rich Paul has notified the New Orleans Pelicans that All-NBA forward Anthony Davis has no intention of signing a contract extension if and when presented and that he has requested a trade.

Despite Davis' request, a deal was never completed as the Pelicans repeatedly shunned offers from the Los Angeles Lakers, as the franchise decided to make their star player remain with the team.

While the Pelicans were able to avoid a mid-season trade, there is no doubting that the organisation will be forced to cash in on their star man in the summer, as Davis' current contract has just a year left to run. So, as we approach the offseason, here we will look at the three most likely destinations for the Pelicans star.

#3 New York Knicks

The Knicks are interested in bringing in Kevin Durant as a free agent
The Knicks are interested in bringing in Kevin Durant as a free agent

Following years of misery, the New York Knicks are expected to attract major players in the summer. Having successfully cleared two max-contract spots on their roster, the Knicks remain optimistic of landing either Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving while also hopefully of drafting Duke's Zion Williamson as they attempt to build a title-contending team.

Knicks management are also known to be admirers of Davis, though their hopes of landing the All-Star were reduced after deciding to send Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. Ultimately, they could still pull off a deal, though they must be willing to give up the majority of their future picks, as well as their entire young core too.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that could target Nikola Vučević this month 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 5 Teams which can land Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
NBA: The Anthony Davis saga
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 2nd: Anthony Davis not keen on Celtics, Mike Conley to Utah and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, January 31st: Knicks could sign Durant and Davis, Kyrie to Lakers and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 1st: Kyrie Irving to the Lakers update, Blake Griffin trade request and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 5th: Lonzo Ball trade to the Suns, Kyrie Irving trade update and more
RELATED STORY
3 teams that should avoid signing Carmelo Anthony
RELATED STORY
Kyrie Irving Free Agency: 3 reasons he will exit the Boston Celtics this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Point guards who are likely to be traded
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us