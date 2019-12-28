NBA Trade Rumours: Nuggets open to packages involving Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Denver is off to a franchise-best 21-9 start to the season.

After both Malik Beasley and Juan Hernangomez turned down extensions in October, it was only a matter of time before the Denver Nuggets try to offload them for more value prior to free agency. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Beasley and Hernangomez will both be looking for lucrative multi-year deals come July 2020, and so the franchise is aiming to draw maximum value from their role players before they lose them this summer.

Malik Beasley, 23, averaged a career-high 11.3 points on 40% shooting from beyond the arc this past season, while 24-year-old Hernangomez offered valuable boost off the bench all season long as well. Also, Beasley's efficient three-point shooting continued into the playoffs as he became the centerpiece of the much-applauded Nuggets depth down the stretch.

Denver's road to right their wrongs

Despite finishing 2nd in the West standings last year, Denver Nuggets found it really hard to make an impression in the postseason. The squad could not get off to a racing start in their clashes against the San Antonio Spurs and Porltand Trail Blazers. They stretched both their series into Game 7s, and were eventually eliminated by the Blazers in as early as the second round.

The team is off to an impressive start again this year, as they sit at the second spot in the West, with a 0.700 win-loss record. Their defensive rating is top 5 in the league, but adjustments are still needed on the offensive end of the floor. And so the front office might be willing to make some minor tweaks in order to make this squad playoff-ready.

Moreover, the production of Jerami Grant and Monte Morris have added more depth to their roster, rendering the services of players like Hernangomez and Beasley a bit superfluous. They're both contributing a combined average of around 11 ppg while each playing less than 16 minutes per contest.