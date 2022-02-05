NBA Trade Rumours: Philadelphia 76ers expected to pursue James Harden before the trade deadline, Brooklyn Nets open to conversations

There have been recent reports that guard James Harden is unhappy with the Brooklyn Nets. As Thursday's trade deadline nears, a report Friday said the Philadelphia 76ers may be making a push to land the three-time scoring champ, and Brooklyn is ready to listen to that pitch.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Nets are open to conversations regarding Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are interested. There's a concern that Harden's playing style might not be the right fit alongside Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, which could be a factor in the willingness to entertain offers.

"There’s expectation that both the 76ers and Nets will engage in dialogue on a deal around Simmons for Harden this week, multiple sources say, with Philadelphia holding a chest of role players in Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle that could sweeten a potential package," Charania reported.

"Still, there’s no urgency for Nets officials, who have had the steadfast belief that the current core, as is, has the means necessary for a championship. However, it’s believed that an opening exists should an offer elevate the team and make the roster more well-rounded as the franchise pursues a championship."

Sixers president Daryl Morey has maintained his stance on getting an All-Star in return for disgruntled guard Ben Simmons and might finally get his wish. Simmons has not played this season, stating he is not mentally ready to play for the Sixers. If they pull off the deal, Harden and Joel Embiid could form a one-two punch lethal enough to contend for a championship.

Harden did not sign a contract extension with the Nets during the 2021 offseason, but it seemed like it was a no-brainer. According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, Nets owner Joe Tsai said Harden wants to retire with the team.

“Yeah, whether or not it’s the season now or later, the way I look at it is, he’s already said, 'I want to play and finish my career in Brooklyn,'" Tsai said. "He’s actually said that. And our job is to make sure that he continues to feel that way.”

Despite the reported positive conversations the organization had with Harden, "The Beard" was not in a hurry to sign as he wanted to test free agency and focus on winning a championship.

James Harden has not played his best brand of basketball this season, averaging 22.5 points (his lowest average in the last nine seasons). But he has been named a reserve for the All-Star Game. He stepped up around Christmas upon his return from health protocols but has since cooled down again.

The 2018 MVP has not been dependable for the Nets, and perhaps they would be further down the Eastern Conference standings if not for the efforts of Kevin Durant. Since KD sprained his MCL on Jan. 15, the Nets have a 2-7 record, with Harden leading the charge, and are sixth in the East.

Although Harden has not played at the level many expected, his presence still makes the Nets one of the most lethal teams in the league. In the 16 games their Big Three have played in, they have a 13-3 record.

Harden is currently sidelined with hamstring tightness and will miss the game against the Utah Jazz on Friday night. If a deal between the Nets and the Sixers pulls through, the next time we might see Harden play would be in a Sixers uniform.

