NBA Trade Window: 3 Players that the Boston Celtics should target

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Steven Adams is among the players that the Celtics should consider signing ahead of the trade deadline

After losing Kyrie Irving and Al Horford during the offseason, many experts questioned the Boston Celtics' ability to contend during the 2019-20 season. However, Brad Stevens' team has made a 22-8 start to the campaign, and the Celtics have been especially impressive at home as they have lost just twice at TD Garden.

Despite concerns that the Celtics had overpaid for his services, Kemba Walker has proved to be an excellent addition to the Boston backcourt, while Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart have all taken huge leaps following the departure of the ball-dominant Irving.

Gordon Hayward has also rediscovered the form that made him an All-Star during his time with the Utah Jazz, and the Celtics will continue to improve as the season progresses.

Nevertheless, they may need to add additional quality to truly compete with the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, and here we will take a look at three players that the team should be targetting ahead of the trade deadline.

#3 J.J. Redick

J.J. Redick would add experience to a young Celtics roster

The New Orleans Pelicans signed J.J. Redick to a two year, $26.5 million contract during the summer as they looked to make a push for the playoffs. However, due to a number of injuries, the Pelicans are truly out of playoff contention, and the team could be open to trading Redick ahead of the deadline.

Redick has spent the last two seasons competing in the East with the Philadelphia 76ers, and the shooting guard has been a regular fixture in the playoffs since 2007. Redick will turn 36 in June but the former Clipper is still going strong, averaging 15.8 points while shooting 45.7 percent from three-point range.

A first-round pick alongside matching salary may be enough to convince the Pelicans to part with the Tennessee native, and Redick's acquisition would be a major coup.

1 / 3 NEXT