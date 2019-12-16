NBA Trade Window: 3 teams that should trade for Danilo Gallinari

OKC are in the middle of a potential rebuild

When Chris Paul was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, many expected he would not play even a single game in a Thunder jersey. Now that we're past the quarter mark of the regular season, the latest buzz suggests that the franchise is willing to shell out Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari, and Chris Paul in order to reconfigure the lineup.

And much of the interest is surrounded around the Italian power forward's probable destinations. Gallinari provides that much-needed boost for teams that are looking to make the final leap, without costing much in exchange. However, Gallinari is in the final year of his contract, something that might make teams wary of signing him.

He is averaging 17.6 points and 5.8 boards per game, on a fairly efficient 39% shooting from beyond the arc. For squads that are missing the final piece of their puzzle, Gallo presents adaptability that fits almost anywhere. On that note, let's take a look at some of the teams that can incorporate his skillset to their benefit.

#1 Portland Trail Blazers

Portland has struggled to make a mark so far

One of the reasons that make Danilo a fit for the Portland Trail Blazers is the fact that he ranks in the 93rd percentile in a set offense. And the Blazers graze the bottom of the league when it comes to finishing possessions in transitions.

In layman terms, Gallinari is at his utmost best when given the time to settle and hates to play the run-and-gun type of basketball. Falling in line, Portland's lineup ranks amongst the slowest in the NBA, almost matching the speed at which the 31-year-old likes to move. Moreover, he provides a stable production source if the Blazers would like to bring him off the bench as well.

With Portland being punished by numerous injuries to prominent names, they can take a gamble with a player like Gallinari, knowing that he might not stay for the next season.

