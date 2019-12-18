NBA Trade Window: 3 teams that should trade for DeMar DeRozan

The San Antonio Spurs have been a perennial playoff team. They have been one of the best franchises over the course of the past two decades.

But the Spurs have lost key players over the past few years, and their path to the playoffs is no longer safe. They have made a very rocky start to the season and have a 10-16 losing record. The Spurs are currently the 12th ranked team in the Western Conference.

DeMar DeRozan was traded to the Spurs last season as a part of the Kawhi Leonard trade package. He has been a consistent performer for the Spurs and is averaging 21 points per game for the season on better than 50% shooting from the field.

But DeRozan is still not a good fit with the team, especially because of his deficiencies from the 3PT line. He has a very high market value though, and there are going to be teams that would be willing to trade for him.

Here are the 3 teams that should trade for DeRozan:

#3 Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are the defending champions

The Raptors was home for DeRozan for a long time, but then they traded him in 2018 to acquire Kawhi Leonard. The move paid off quite well, with Leonard guiding the Raptors to their first ever title.

With Leonard having left for the Clippers, the Raptors may look to bring back their former star player. DeRozan made several All-star teams with the Raptors and was a very vital cog to their setup.

The Raptors currently have an 18-8 record and are the fifth ranked team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan will be a great addition to this side; the move can bring them back into the mix of title contenders.

