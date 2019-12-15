NBA Trade Window: 3 teams that should trade for JJ Redick

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Dec 2019, 02:26 IST

JJ Redick could be among the players on the move ahead of the February trade deadline

Following two hugely successful seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, JJ Redick signed a two-year, $26.5 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019 offseason.

Redick's arrival came after the Pelicans had landed Zion Williamson in the NBA Draft, while the organization had also managed to acquire the talented young trio of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart in the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

The addition of Redick looked set to put New Orleans in contention, but the injury-hit Pelicans have opened the season with a 6-20 record. Despite New Orleans' struggles, Redick has continued to perform well and is currently averaging 15.8 points while also shooting 45 percent from three-point range.

At 35, Redick now seems like a bad fit for an out of contention Pelicans teams, and a trade is possible ahead of the deadline. Interest is likely to be high, and here we will take a look at the three teams that should look to complete a trade for the veteran star.

#3 Orlando Magic

The Orlando backcourt would benefit from some additional quality

Following a poor start to the season, the Orlando Magic have managed to get back in the mix for a playoff spot in the East. However, the roster remains unbalanced, and the Magic backcourt looks especially weak. Terrence Ross' form has dipped following his huge offseason extension, while Michael Carter-Williams has offered little from the bench.

Collectively, the Magic have also connected with just 33% of their attempts from beyond the arc (3rd worst total in the NBA), and the team would undoubtedly benefit from adding a reliable shooter for the second half of the season.

The Magic also have plenty of young talent to send to New Orleans as part of a deal, and the addition of Redick should be enough for Orlando to secure a postseason appearance for the second consecutive year.

