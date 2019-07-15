NBA Trades: 3 Reasons why Miami Heat should trade for Chris Paul

Chris Paul could never really be the difference-maker at Houston.

In what has been an offseason to remember - for not all the right reasons - the exchange involving Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul by the Thunder and Rockets respectively shook the core of the basketball universe. While one was a franchise cornerstone, the other had found a comfortable home beside a generational talent in Houston.

Currently, the Thunder are in possession of draft picks as well as the flexibility that could last them a lifetime. Moreover, they have at their disposal, an ageing but experienced point guard who could get them some more young talent, pick swaps, and what not at this point in time.

Falling in line with a series of bizarre, unforeseen circumstances on the NBA's free agency/trade map, Paul's services might very well be further dealt to other teams - with the Miami Heat being the favourable recipients.

Let's take a look at three reasons why the Point God is something Miami could thrive with.

#1 The mood in the OKC front office is changing quick

Chris Paul is certainly not the most likeable character in the league.

Ever since OKC caught hold of the hard-nosed veteran point guard, they have not shown a keen interest in keeping him for the long haul.

According to the Miami Herald,

After the Rockets sent the guard to Oklahoma City — along with two protected first-rounders in 2024 and 2026 — in exchange for Russell Westbrook, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on "Get Up" that the Thunder is working with the Heat on a deal. Wojnarowski adds that Oklahoma City is trying to move Paul "as soon as they can" with the hope Paul won't "play a game in a Thunder uniform."

After multiple reports suggesting the Thunder franchise's apparent distaste towards the services of CP3, many potential suitors lined up to offer him a deal. However, the notion seems to have died down with time.

According to Ken Berger of Bleacher Report, the Thunder have not ruled out the possibility of holding on to the nine-time All-Star.

Despite the possibility that Paul will be flipped in another deal — incentivized, perhaps, with a couple of those first-round picks — the Thunder aren’t averse to keeping him and his contract on board if he’s willing to stay, two league sources told B/R. As expensive as the deal is, it’s a year shorter than Westbrook’s. And if Paul does stay, the Thunder will have been compensated handsomely for their trouble.

With the scales tipping in favour of the 9-time All-Star staying at Oklahoma, it's high time for the buyers to start making their pitches.

