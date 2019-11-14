NBA Trades: 3 reasons why the Dallas Mavericks should not go after Chris Paul

The Dallas Mavericks have started the season on a very hot note. They have a 6-4 record and are currently the sixth-ranked team in the Western Conference.

The Mavs were expected to be a lottery team this season. However, based on their start and the kind of displays they are putting up, it seems now that they have a great chance of making the playoffs.

Chris Paul was acquired by the Oklahoma City Thunder as a part of the Russell Westbrook trade. The Thunder are in full rebuilding mode, with a great group of young players, and Paul has found it difficult to adjust.

His playing time has got reduced and he is not able to make much of an impact. Also, at this stage of his career, Paul would want to feature for a contender team.

There are plenty of trade rumors surrounding him, and one of them is a trade move to the Dallas Mavericks. But here are three reasons why the Mavericks should not go after Paul:

#3 Ageing superstar

Paul has been a great point guard for over a decade, having led the NBA in assists and steals several times. He has always been recognized for his very high IQ on both the offensive and the defensive ends of the floor.

But Paul has now turned 34 years old, and he no longer possesses the physical agility to match his mental awareness. He is also injury prone and has suffered from a lot of physical setbacks recently.

Paul no longer plays at an All-Star level, and his minutes have been declining over the years. He won't be able to produce much of an impact for the Mavericks, who already look good and may not want to disrupt their team chemistry.

