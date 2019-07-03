NBA Trades: 3 Teams that should trade for Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has been a star for the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have a star on their roster, who has developed into one of the most consistent shooting guards in all of the NBA, in Bradley Beal. With John Wall consistently plagued by a large number of injuries, Beal has always stepped up in his absence and tried to push the franchise forward.

Beal played all 82 matches for the Wizards last season, averaging 25.6 points, 5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, taking a leap from his last season and getting his 2nd call for the All-Star game.

With John Wall starting his super max contract next season and is also considered to be a non factor for most of it with his injury, the Wizards have absolutely no room to build around Beal and compete for the playoffs and are on track to miss them in the 2019-20 season as well.

Wizards have also gotten rid of their long-time General Manager Ernie Grunfeld, this seems like the best time for Bradley Beal to request for a trade and move a team that is looking to be a contender this season. Here are three teams that should look to trade for Bradley Beal this season:

#3 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans can trade for him easily

The New Orleans Pelicans have vaulted into becoming one of biggest players in the coming years of the NBA. They have a stockpile of draft picks and young talented players that have great potential.

With Zion Williamson, the Pelicans have already become the team to look out for in the near future and they also have the best assets if they decide to drastically alter their timeline.

One player that can help them out big time can be Bradley Beal. He is one of best guards on a team with a bleak outlook in front of them and are teetering on the verge of a rebuild.

The Pelicans can ship out multiple first round picks in order to have a fearsome three-guard lineup featuring Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball and Beal, without even batting an eyelid.

Hypothetical deal:

New Orleans Pelicans get: Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards get: E'Twaun Moore, 2021 Los Angeles Lakers 1st round pick and 2020 Milwaukee Bucks 2nd round pick.

