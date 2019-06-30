NBA Trades: 3 Teams that should trade for Chris Paul

Jason Mills FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 67 // 30 Jun 2019, 13:31 IST

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

The Houston Rockets' general manager Daryl Morey has a huge storm brewing amongst his ranks and its hard to determine whether he will avoid disaster or walk right into the perfect storm. There has been trouble getting a new deal worked out for head coach Mike D’Antoni as the management wants to tie some of his earnings to playoff rounds won. D’Antoni, after stops in Phoenix, New York and now Houston, has never been able to move past a conference final.

The even bigger concern is the perceived rift between Chris Paul and James Harden - two ball-dominant guards, one in his prime and the other aging. For his part, Chris Paul has denied he ever asked or demanded to be traded but those rumors won’t desist. In the midst of a super-rich deal that sees the somewhat injury prone Paul owed $123 million plus over the next 3 seasons, his contract is largely thought untradeable.

However, stranger things have happened and rumors persist Paul could be traded. Here is a quick look at three trade partners who might be willing to assume ownership of Paul’s paycheque.

#3. Washington Wizards: Bradley Beal and Ian Mahinmi

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards

Early in the 2018/19 NBA season, the Wizards front office announced they were willing to blow up their roster. They eventually dealt Otto Porter Jr. to Phoenix in exchange for Trevor Ariza. By the turn of the new year, John Wall had damaged his heel/Achilles tendon and was done for the year.

While Wall and Beal have been considered one of the best backcourt duos in recent memory, their relationship has been strained by rumors and innuendo that the Wizards play better team ball with Beal running the offense. Its an odd belief as Wall was averaging over 8apg at the time of his injury in December 2018 and 9.2apg for his career.

The Wizards and Rockets could swap Bradley Beal and Ian Mahinmi (combined $41.3 million) for Chris Paul’s ($35.6 million) and a 1st round draft pick. With Wall likely out until sometime in 2020 and the Wizards interested in trading him anyway, Paul at least gives you a good point guard who can start the season healthy. A future first-round pick also helps Washington build for the future.

Beal would give Houston another premier guard who is used to playing off the ball and can shoot. Mahinmi with two years left on his deal could back up Capela.

