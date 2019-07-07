×
NBA Trades: 3 Teams that should trade for Russell Westbrook

Shubham Pant
ANALYST
Feature
511   //    07 Jul 2019, 15:16 IST

With George gone, Westbrook is considering his options
With George gone, Westbrook is considering his options

Yesterday, Paul George was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for 7 first round draft picks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari in a blockbuster trade that caught the entire NBA by surprise. It was one of the most under the radar trades to happen which nobody seemed to know about.

With the Thunder potentially on the road to a rebuild, Russell Westbrook will be the only star on a team that could be looking to lose a bunch of games in order to get a better chance of getting a high draft pick.

If that is going to be the case, Sam Presti would most definitely explore trading Westbrook for younger assets and draft picks. Here are 3 teams that should consider trading for Russell Westbrook.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs should be strong suitors to trade for Westbrook
San Antonio Spurs should be strong suitors to trade for Westbrook

The San Antonio Spurs have been making the playoffs for the past 22 years but have not been a championship contender for the past few years, especially since Kawhi Leonard has left the franchise.

They have 2 really good players in LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, but they are not enough to make this team click, which is why they should make a trade for an enigmatic superstar like Russell Westbrook.

The Spurs have also unearthed a lot of young talent in the last season with players like Bryn Forbes, Derrick White coming up big for them. They also have a lot of draft capital which can be key in trading for Westbrook. They will also have to add DeMar DeRozan in any package for Russell Westbrook as well.

The Thunder are on the rebuild and will be looking to acquire a large haul for a superstar like Russell Westbrook. The San Antonio Spurs need to get out of the middle and move towards the top of the NBA again and Westbrook is a player to take them there.

Final trade:

Oklahoma City Thunder get: DeMar DeRozan, Bryn Forbes, Lonnie Walker IV, 2 future first round draft picks

San Antonio Spurs get: Russell Westbrook

Contact Us