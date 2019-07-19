NBA Trades & Free Agency: 5 Offseason moves that should have happened but didn't

Kemba Walker signed with the Boston Celtics this summer

The NBA offseason has been an exciting time for NBA fans. This offseason has been action-packed and has changed the dynamic of the league. It all started with two huge signings.

On the first day of free agency, the Brooklyn Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The duo made their decision and helped the Nets improve significantly. The Nets also added center De'Andre Jordan. With a trio of Durant, Irving, and Jordan, expectations for the Nets are high. The Nets' signings shook up the league, but other signings occurred.

The Los Angeles Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard and acquired Paul George in a trade. Leonard was arguably the biggest signing of the summer, and his decision impacted the league. While other signings have occurred, Leonard's caught the attention of the league. So, it has been an interesting offseason.

Since the start of free agency, so many signings, re-signings, and trades happened. Some of the moves have come as a surprise, but others were expected. There are also moves that could have/should have happened didn't. Here are five offseason moves that should have happened but didn't.

#5 Bradley Beal to the Heat

The Wizards may trade Beal if he declines an extensi

Before the Miami Heat acquired another player on this list, Beal was the subject of trade rumors involving the Heat.

Beal is a skilled shooting guard that plays for the Washington Wizards. The Wizards drafted Beal in 2012, and he has been with them since then. Beal is a part of their backcourt duo alongside John Wall. The duo is a talented combo that has managed to make the playoffs off and on.

Last season, Beal averaged 25.6 points, 5.5 assists, five rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 36.9 minutes. He also played every game of the season. His averages in each of these categories are career-highs. Beal played well despite the Wizards being 11th in the Eastern Conference.

As the summer progresses, there are reports that the Wizards may not keep Beal. Beal is eligible for the supermax and could get an extension of nearly $111 million. The deal is also for three years. If Beal declines or the Wizards are reluctant to sign him, there is still a chance he'll be on the move. If this happens, the Miami Heat are still interested in acquiring him.

The trade rumors seemed to die down but depending on Beal's decision trade talks may resume.

Earlier this season, the Heat signed Jimmy Butler. The signing is a good move, but the Heat need more before calling themselves a contender. If the Heat can pair Butler with another (star) player, they instantly become one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. If Beal is that player, the Heat gain a great player that can help them improve.

While there are several other deals (through trades or free agency) that should have happened, Beal's future may lead to another game-changing move. This move has not happened, but there is still a chance.

