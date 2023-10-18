NBA Transactions 2023: Biggest deals ahead of 2023/24 Season listed

This offseason, there were countless NBA players who signed massive new deals. Some young players got rewarded for their growth and development, while one superstar inked the largets contract in this history of the sport.

When it comes to NBA deals signed this offseason, many people will instantly bring up Jaylen Brown. However, there was an array of sizeable deals signed over the course of the summer.

As the regular season gets ready to begin, here is a deep dive of the biggest transactions from the offseason.

Biggest deals of the 2023 NBA offseason:

10) Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks

Coming in at No. 10 is former All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray. After just one season with the Atlanta Hawks, the team signed him to a four-year deal worth $120 million.

Since coming over from the San Antonio Spurs, Murray has played well alongside Trae Young. In 74 games, he averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

9) Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Heading into the offseason, Kyrie Irving was one of the biggest free agents in the NBA. Despite spending minimal time with his new team, he still managed to secure a big deal.

Right at the start of free agency, Irving and the Dallas Mavericks agreed to a three-year, $126 million deal. With a full offseason under their belts, Irving and Luka Doncic will be aiming to get the Mavs back in the playoffs in 2024.

8) Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Next up is one of the more shocking deals from the NBA offseason. In an effort to keep Damian Lillard pleased, the Portland Trail Blazers signed Jerami Grant to a five-year deal worth $160 million.

Prior to signing, Grant played just one season in Portland. He appeared in 63 games and averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

7) Anthony Davis, LA Lakers

When Anthony Davis is on the court, he is one of the most impactful big men in the game today. Following their Western Conference Finals run last year, the LA Lakers decided to lock-up their star center moving forward.

Davis and Lakers agreed to a three-year extension worth $186 million. The former No. 1 pick will now be with the team through the team potentially through 2028.

6) Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

The next few spots are occupied by players from the 2020 draft class that inked max rookie extensions. First up is Memphis Grizzlies sharpshooter Desmond Bane.

Taken with the last pick of the first round, Bane has become one of the top three-point shooters in the NBA. Alongside Ja Morant, he's one half of the Grizzlies backcourt of the future. Bane is coming off a 2023 campaign where he averaged a career-high 21.5 points per game.

5) Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

One of the first players to sign the $207 million rookie extension was Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. Since coming over from the Sacramento Kings, he has blossomed into an All-Star.

In his first full season with the Pacers, Haliburton posted averages of 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

4) LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball has battled injury to start his career, but that did not stop the Charlotte Hornets from offering him a max extension. The former All-Star and Rookie of the Year is now locked in as the face of the franchise.

When healthy, Ball is one of the top young gaurds in the league. In the 36 games he appeared in last year, he averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

3) Anthony Edwards, Minnestoa Timberwolves

The final member of the group of players to sign the rookie max is Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwovles. He secures the first big pay day of his career, signing for $207 million over five years.

Fresh off an impressive run in the FIBA World Cup, Edwards continues to show superstar potential. He played in all but three games last season while putting up averages of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

2) Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Last season, the Sacrameto Kings ended their record-long postseason drought. This would not have been possible if not for the play of Domantas Sabonis. To reward him for his efforts, the team signed him to a five-year deal worth up to $217 million.

Sabonis received All-Star honors for the third time in his career in 2023, and led the league in rebounding. Along with grabbing over 12 boards per game, he averaged 19.1 points and 7.3 assists.

1) Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Leading up to the offseason, Jaylen Brown was a major topic of conversation. He was eligible for a supermax, and many wondered if the Boston Celtics were going to offer it. They ended up doing so, making brown the highest-paid player in NBA history.

Brown's deal totaled $304 million over five years. Alongside Jayson Tatum, he has been a pillar for the Celtics franchise as they continue their pursuit of an NBA title.